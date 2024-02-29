Being part of an overtime thriller can be quite the experience for star players. But, when the dying seconds come and one cannot contribute to their team, things start to take a turn emotionally. Nikola Vucevic was putting up valuable minutes alongside DeMar DeRozan and Coby White. These three along with the rest of the Chicago Bulls exchanged blows with the Cleveland Cavaliers. But, the Cavs did have some edge entering the clutch.
Nikola Vucevic got his sixth foul of the evening and was sent to the sidelines. It is safe to say that the Bulls' big man was not happy after fouling out and was seen raging out.
Nikola Vucevic was FUMING after he fouled out of the game 😳
pic.twitter.com/LiaD61JYN4
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 29, 2024
Despite this, he still got to contribute 40 minutes of action for the Bulls. Vucevic notched a double-double with 24 points and 13 rebounds. Not to mention, he also passed out of the post well. This got him five assists before he was forced to exit the game. Understandably, he was frustrated and wanted to show the Cavs that he still has more in him.
With Vucevic out, other members of the Bulls stepped up. DeMar DeRozan led the team in scoring with 32 points on a 30% clip from all three levels of scoring. His 14 made free throws out of 15 attempts were the big difference-maker against the Cavs. Ayo Dosunmu also followed suit with 21 points. Coby White rounds out the outstanding Bulls performers with 14 points and 10 dimes. He also only needs two more rebounds for a triple-double.
Will the Bulls get their 28th win of the season?