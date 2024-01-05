Nikola Vucevic is set to return and will join Zach LaVine on the bench in the Bulls-Hornets game.

It's been a bumpy ride for the Chicago Bulls this season, mainly due to what feels like constant injury problems. With that said, it sounds like the team is becoming more healthy, as Nikola Vucevic is finally due to return.

He'll officially play on Friday night, however, he's going to come off the bench with Zach LaVine. So, the Bulls are going to ease Vucevic back into the lineup, which sounds like a smart move.

“Nikola Vucevic will make his return to the floor tonight against Charlotte. He told media he will come off the bench and be on a minutes restriction tonight.”

The veteran center has missed the last three games due to a strained groin injury. The fact he'll be returning on a minutes restriction suggests Vucevic isn't fully healthy yet. However, the fact he'll be back in action is a great sign for him and the Bulls.

Meanwhile, LaVine's return is nice as well, as he hasn't been available since November 28. At the very least, LaVine can serve as a strong sixth-man off the bench. Between him and Vucevic playing with the rotational squad, the Bulls should have an advantage over the Hornets on Friday night.

So far on the season, Nikola Vucevic has been as consistent as ever. He's currently averaging 16.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. The Bulls' center has played in 31 games this season. As for Zach LaVine, he's currently averaging 21.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. However, LaVine has only played in 18 games.

Hopefully, they both come out swinging and provide a much-needed spark off the bench. If that's the case, then the Bulls could turn things around in the second-half of the season.