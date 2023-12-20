Prayers up for Torrey Craig.

The Chicago Bulls' season is getting tougher over time. They have not found their groove nor are they giving Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan many reasons to stay after notching just 11 wins in 28 games. But, things are getting more difficult for them. They saw Torrey Craig go down in their matchup against the Miami Heat. The elite role player has been more than serviceable for them. But, it looks like his time with the team will be cut short for now.

Torrey Craig will be out for at least eight weeks, per Jamal Collier of ESPN. The Bulls' small forward suffered a sprain in his right plantar fascia when they faced Jimmy Butler and the Heat. He will be immobilized for four weeks before his rehabilitation program kicks in. His rehabilitation will also take another four to six weeks before he slowly gets cleared to play alongside Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan once again.

Torrey Craig's season for the Bulls so far

Craig has been an all-around role player for the Bulls this season. He is averaging 6.1 points on a 42.4% clip from all three levels of scoring. All of that mixed with 4.8 rebounds and an assist prove that he can contribute to the Bulls when necessary.

His latest outing even saw him drop 16 points and clean up the glass twice in just 14 minutes of playing time. The season is not yet over for him but it will take some time before he is cleared to play again. The best Bulls fans could do is hope that he recovers faster to help salvage their season.