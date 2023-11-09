The Bulls are off to a less than ideal start so far this season, but Billy Donovan is happy with the offense of Alex Caruso and Torrey Craig.

The Chicago Bulls season is now in full swing, and so far, it has gone the way that most people have expected. Chicago had a successful season last year getting into the play-in tournament, but they are expected to take a bit of a step back this season. Through eight games, the Bulls are 3-5, and for the most part, they have won the games that they should win and they have lost the games where they were out-matched. However, it does feel like Chicago let one slip away in their in-season tournament game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Last season, the Bulls had pretty solid luck in terms of staying healthy, and they had a lot of guys step up throughout the season. They will need similar things to happen this year if they are going to find success, and two Bulls that head coach Billy Donovan has been impressed with so far are Alex Caruso and Torrey Craig.

“He's had to go through a lot to get where he is now,” Billy Donovan said in regards to Torrey Craig. “Same thing even with Alex [Caruso]. I was in Oklahoma City when Alex [Caruso] was with the G League team there. Those guys have figured out how to play with any lineup or any rotation, that's what they do. They're not high-volume shooters or scorers, they don't need the ball. Torrey [Craig] operates well playing with other really good offensive players. He's done that throughout the majority of his career.”

So far this season, Caruso is averaging 6.4 PPG and Craig is averaging 5.3. They aren't putting up huge numbers, but like Donovan said, the Bulls don't need them to. They are helping out Chicago's offense in other ways, and Donovan is liking what he sees from those two.