The Bulls are looking for their fourth straight win Friday against the Spurs, and they got some positive injury news ahead of the game.

The Chicago Bulls had a rough start to the season, but things have been looking up in the last couple of weeks. This could've been a disastrous stretch for the Bulls as they are dealing with a plethora of injuries, the biggest one to Zach LaVine, but the team has rallied together to win three games in a row with their star on the bench, and they are now 8-14 on the season. Chicago will look to get their win streak up to four games on Friday night as they take on the San Antonio Spurs on the road, and they got some positive injury news ahead of the matchup.

Alex Caruso and Torrey Craig are two other Bulls players that have been battling injury, but they are both probable on Friday, according to Friday's NBA injury report. Chicago will still be without LaVine, however, as he is expected to miss 3-4 weeks.

This is big news for the Bulls as they want to be healthy as possible right now in this crucial stretch. Games 20-30 are huge for this team in terms of solidifying what kind of team they are going to be this season, and starting that stretch 3-0 is massive. If Chicago can get a fourth win in a row tonight, the perception of this team is really going to start to change.

More good news for the Bulls is that the Spurs are one of the worst teams in the NBA. San Antonio has a 3-17 record, and that is only better than the Detroit Pistons who are currently 2-19. The Spurs did get Victor Wembanyama with the first pick in the NBA Draft, but the team hasn't clicked yet. The Bulls are coming into this game as 2.5-point favorites, and it looks like a good opportunity to get a fourth straight win.