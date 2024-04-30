The Los Angeles Lakers have a big decision to make regarding whether to retain the services of head coach Darvin Ham. After losing to the Denver Nuggets in five games, the Lakers have been kicked out of the playoffs. Once believed to be possible championship contenders after making the Western Conference Finals a year ago and winning the first In-Season Tournament, the Lakers are expected to seriously consider replacing Ham on the sidelines as they got through their end of the season post-mortem later this week.
Several names have already been floated for the position, should the Lakers decide to fire Ham. NBA insider Marc Stein proposed one interesting name – JJ Redick.
“One of the natural questions that will instantly surface if the Lakers indeed go through with their expected change on the bench: Could Redick become a coaching candidate in Lakerland? We know the rising broadcaster already has the requisite relationship with LeBron James given that they are already podcasting together. The Lakers, though, might not be willing to hire another first-time coach if they are retaining James, which would mean immediately entering another season of the championship-or-bust expectations that are automatic with any James team.”
Redick is known to be interested in coaching. He reportedly was scheduled to interview for the Charlotte Hornets head coach position last week.
Redick hosts two podcasts, Mind the Game and Old Man and the Three, to go over X's and O's with his listeners who are for the most part learning the basics. Mind the Game, in particular, is of interest to Lakers fans – James is Redick's co-host for that show.
Lakers firing Darvin Ham?
The overall feeling pertaining to the Lakers is that Ham will be relieved of his duties. Several involved with the team believe it is “highly unlikely” that Ham will return. Additionally, there seemed to be a disconnect between the coaching staff and players throughout the season. This led to LeBron James and Anthony Davis being the main leaders of the organization, oftentimes trumping whatever Ham wanted in the middle of games.
Between a lack of in-game adjustments and constant shifts in rotations, the Lakers were never able to solidify themselves as true championship contenders this season. Executive Rob Pelinka and his front office believed that they had enough talent to be one of the last teams standing in the playoffs, which is why Ham's underperformance is being held under so much scrutiny.
Regardless of the decision that is made, Ham made it clear in his exit interview on Monday night that he wouldn't trade his experience with the Lakers for anything.
“It's been an unbelievable franchise to represent,” Ham stated in his postgame remarks after the Lakers' Game 5 loss in Denver. “Couldn't ask for a better governor, a better president of basketball operations. Rob Pelinka, Jeanie Buss. I've seen a lot in my first two years in this seat. I'll continue to work, get better, and control what I can control.”