There is Michael Jordan and then there is the rest. That’s a simple dichotomy of how players are tiered in the NBA in terms of greatness, and that’s the league in general. When it comes to legacies as a player for the Chicago Bulls, there’s no debate even about Jordan’s status as the basketball god of basketball gods in Windy City. Just look at the difference between what Zach LaVine had just achieved Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards and what His Airness did during his time with the Bulls (via ESPN Stats & Info).

Zach LaVine scored 38 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Bulls lost to the Wizards 100-97. Wednesday marked Lavine’s 39th career 35-point game with the Bulls, 2nd-most in franchise history. Michael Jordan has the most with 321.

With all the current discussion about how many points would Jordan probably average in today’s NBA, it’s a good time to look back at how immense the GOAT’s scoring abilities were during his time in the league. It’s still a subject for debate whether a more relaxed defense in the current NBA landscape is the biggest reason for the scoring boom seen lately in the league, but who’s also to say that Jordan wouldn’t go on a merciless scoring barrage if he were to come out of nowhere in peak form and go up against a team like the Wizards tomorrow night?

Zach LaVine was sensational against the Wizards, albeit in a 100-97 road loss. He shot 15-for-28 from the field and hit four 3-pointers in 11 attempts in 41 minutes.