The Chicago Bulls finished up yet another mediocre season on Friday night as they lost to the Miami Heat in the NBA play-in tournament. It was a disappointing season, so it was fitting for it to end in disappointing fashion. The Bulls got out to a good start in Miami as they hit a few threes early to go up 11-6, but it was all Heat after that. Miami won the game 112-91, and they are now headed to the playoffs to take on the Boston Celtics.
After going up 11-6, the Bulls surrendered a massive run and ended up going down by 20 in the second quarter. After they went down 20, the Bulls actually did a good job of weathering the storm. Chicago fought back and made it a seven point game in the third quarter, but the Heat turned things back on and ended up winning in blowout fashion.
The Bulls finished the regular season with a 39-43 record. They did get a win against the Atlanta Hawks in their first play-in tournament game, but they once again failed to make it into the playoffs. Chicago was just one win away and a victory in Miami on Friday night would've sent them to the playoffs, but they couldn't get the job done.
So, another season is in the books for the Bulls. After starting 5-14, things went pretty well, but they are still far from satisfying this hungry fan base. No one really expected this team to make it to the postseason in the early stages of the year, so making it this far was exceeding expectations, but the fan base wants more. Here is who is most to blame for another disappointing season in Chicago.
Bulls front office is most to blame for another mediocre year
Bulls vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas noted in his season-ending press conference that it is clear that things aren't currently working in Chicago and that changes need to be made in the offseason. Bulls fans have been wanting to hear that for a long time, and at the end of the day, the blame lands on Karnišovas and the entire front office for yet another disappointing season.
It's not surprising that this season went almost the exact same way as last season for Chicago. They didn't do anything to help the cause despite the fan bases' angry cries that have echoed throughout the city for awhile now. Artūras Karnišovas said that changes need to be made, but he should've come to this realization a long time ago.
Not making big changes last offseason is one thing, but to not make any moves at the trade deadline this year was bad, and Bulls fans were not happy about it. The chances were there to try to make a big trade to get someone that could help this team find postseason success, but they never pulled the trigger. Karnišovas claims that he will this offseason, but Chicago fans will have to see it to believe it.
This is a crucial offseason for the Bulls, and it will be interesting to see what moves are made.