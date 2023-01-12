Scoring in the NBA in the 2022-23 NBA season has been off the charts. It feels as though there’s a player dropping a 50-nugget or a 30-point triple-double every other day, which makes it even more tempting to fantasize about a prime Michael Jordan coming out of nowhere to play in today’s NBA. If you ask former NBA head coach George Karl, Jordan would put together a ridiculous stat line if His Airness were to play in the current NBA, which, of course, still has Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James around.

Anyone who is debating Michael’s GOAT status doesn’t realize he would average a 40 PPG triple double in the modern game!

George Karl should know what he’s talking about. Apart from the fact that he’s coached for so many years in the NBA, he also coached against Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the 90s, most notably when he steered the Seattle Supersonics to the NBA Finals in 1996. Karl must also be aware that LeBron James is often mentioned as the one with a resume closest to Jordan’s. Karl coached against the current Lakers forward when James was still with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat.

At the end of the day, everyone has an opinion about the basketball GOAT debate, which is arguably the most captivating and toxic at the same time in all of sports. For every person who believes that LeBron James is the GOAT, there are probably four others who’d say it’s Jordan — or you could also flip that ratio around.