SoThe Chicago Bulls have dominated the Utah Jazz since the 2021-22 season despite being the underdog in most games, winning four of five. The Bulls took the season's first matchup in Chicago, beating the Jazz 130-113 when the Jazz struggled to begin the season. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Jazz prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Chicago has alternated wins and losses over their past ten games, hanging on to ninth in the standings. They look to be in a good position to at least make the play-in, as the 11th place-Nets are five games back. The Bulls need to have this game against the Jazz, as their schedule gets a lot more challenging with games upcoming against the Warriors, Clippers, and Mavericks. A run of losses could see their grip on the play-in spot weaken considerably.
The Jazz had battled to a playoff spot despite a slow start to the season, but their recent run has sent them back down to 11th in the West. Utah has lost eight of its last ten games, with their only wins coming against lottery teams, the Wizards and Spurs. Realistically, it looks impossible for the Jazz to work their way back into the play-in, as they sit five games back of the Warriors for tenth. All the teams ahead of the Jazz have winning records over their past ten games, while the Jazz have been a miserable 2-8. It is the worst record over the past ten games in the West.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Bulls-Jazz Odds
Chicago Bulls: +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +100
Utah Jazz: -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -118
Over: 228.5 (-110)
Under: 228.5 (-110)
How to Watch Bulls vs. Jazz
Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT
TV: KJZZ
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread/Win
It may be hard to explain why the Jazz have such a poor record. They look like one of the best offensive teams in the NBA, averaging 115.8 points per game. However, that number is boosted by 125+ outbursts against San Antonio and Washington. Against better defensive teams, the Jazz have scored 120, 107, and 97 points. We have seen that teams with just average offenses can get big scores on the Jazz.
Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Jazz are one of the most profitable teams in the NBA against the spread at home, holding a 19-10 record. As mentioned earlier, their offensive numbers have been great but are skewed. However, their defense won't cause as many problems against this Bulls team. The Jazz defense is 24th in the NBA over the last five games, but the Bulls have been just as bad offensively. They are averaging just 111.6 points per game.
The Bulls have been a top-ten defense for most of the season but lately have performed like it. The Bulls have been the ultimate up-and-down team, so how can we predict which team will show up against the Jazz?
Final Bulls-Jazz Prediction & Pick
These two teams have shown different sides of themselves this season, and the Bulls are alternating good and bad games. The Jazz have covered two consecutive games and are one of the most profitable teams at home against the spread. If we are following the Bulls' recent trend, they are in line for a loss in Utah, and even if they win this game, the Jazz could keep it close. The Bulls' defense has had some stinker games lately, and their offense could go silent like games against the Bucks and Pistons lately. Take the Bulls to outlast the Jazz's defensive woes and win this game outright.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Bulls-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Bulls ML (+100)