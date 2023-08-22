Jake Paul may get his wish of fighting Canelo Alvarez after all.

Paul has repeatedly called out the Mexican superstar in recent years and did so again in the aftermath of his unanimous decision win over former UFC star Nate Diaz earlier this month.

Alvarez, however, laughed it off and claimed Paul should continue having success against fighters on his own level.

“My level is another level,” Alvarez said. “But look, I think he needs to enjoy what he’s doing and that’s it. He needs to calm down and start calling out people with other levels.

“I think he needs to focus on what he’s doing – he’s doing good things. He needs to enjoy that [fighting names like Diaz].”

However, Alvarez has changed his tune a bit.

When asked if he'd be open to fighting Paul in an exhibition at the very least, the 33-year-old said he'd be open to it — provided he's retired from the sport by then.

“Yeah, maybe, why not?” Alvarez said on The Breakfast Club recently when asked if he'd fight the former Disney star in an exhibition. “Not right now. … We never know. Maybe later. Yeah [when I retire].”

Paul had previously detailed his plans of becoming a world champion by 2026 and part of that may involve fighting Alvarez.

However, whether that happens remains to be seen for a number of reasons including the fact that Paul usually fights at 185 pounds while Alvarez hasn't fought higher than 175.

But perhaps, he could end up fighting Alvarez in an exhibition once the latter is retired. Alvarez notably claimed that would likely happen in four or five years.

“I think I’ve got four years more,” Alvarez said. “Five years, maybe. I’ve been in professional boxing since I was fifteen years old. That’s almost eighteen years fighting professionally.

“I always said 36 or 37, around that age [is when I would retire]. That’s going to be enough, it’s a lot of years in boxing. I’ll have accomplished a lot of things and then I’ll need to enjoy my life with my family and everything.”

But even at that age, most would likely pick Alvarez to come out on top against Paul.

“Not that long,” Alvarez joked when asked how long a fight between them would last. “I don't know [if it's the first round], but not that long. … Yeah [I'd carry him in the fight], I think people are going to enjoy it.”