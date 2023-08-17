Canelo Alvarez wants to eventually retire from boxing and spend time with his family.

Alvarez is currently preparing for the next defense of his super middleweight titles when he takes on unified 154-pound champion Jermell Charlo on Sept. 30 in Las Vegas.

It will remarkably be Alvarez's 64th professional fight at the age of 33 and while he still continues to fight at the very top level, some believe the Mexican superstar is showing signs of decline given his mileage.

Whether that's truly the case will be evident when he fights Charlo, but for now, Alvarez is planning on retiring in four years' time when he turns 37.

“I think I’ve got four years more,” Alvarez said on The Breakfast Club (via Boxing Social). “Five years, maybe. I’ve been in professional boxing since I was fifteen years old. That’s almost eighteen years fighting professionally.

“I always said 36 or 37, around that age [is when I would retire]. That’s going to be enough, it’s a lot of years in boxing. I’ll have accomplished a lot of things and then I’ll need to enjoy my life with my family and everything.”

Alvarez is a four-division champion with wins over some of the biggest names in boxing. Other than potentially defeating Dmitry Bivol in a rematch and having a couple more super middleweight title defenses, it's hard to see what's left for him to achieve in the sport.

With that in mind, it could be possible that Alvarez calls time on his career even before he turns 37. That will especially be the case if he really starts slowing down in the near future.