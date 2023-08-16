Canelo Alvarez still has no interest in a crossover fight with Jake Paul — but he did reserve some praise for the former Disney star.

Paul returned to winning ways with a unanimous decision victory over former UFC star Nate Diaz in their 10-round boxing match earlier this month.

Afterward, Paul revealed his goal of becoming a world champion in 2026 and eventually fighting Alvarez down the line. He also mentioned Alvarez's name as a future opponent during the post-fight press conference.

But as far as the Mexican boxing superstar is concerned, he's on another level to Paul and a fight between them is highly unlikely to ever happen. That said, he does believe Paul is doing well and should focus on people closer to his level.

“My level is another level,” Alvarez told Mirror Fighting while smiling. “But look, I think he needs to enjoy what he’s doing and that’s it. He needs to calm down and start calling out people with other levels.

“I think he needs to focus on what he’s doing – he’s doing good things. He needs to enjoy that [fighting names like Diaz].”

It's a surprising response as while Alvarez has praised the Paul brothers in the past, he's never spoke this well of Jake in particular whenever broached about his callouts.

But despite his positive words, Paul isn't likely to take them well.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer only turned professional in 2020 and is confident he'll reach the level required to become a world champion and eventually fight Alvarez.

For now, we'll just have to wait and see.