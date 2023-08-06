Jake Paul may have dominated his fight with Nate Diaz on Saturday night, but as usual, he didn't get much love from boxing fans. The criticism on Paul remains the same: he has yet to win against a real boxer, and he's not really proving anything by matching up against MMA fighters past their prime.

The YouTube sensation turned boxer beat Diaz via unanimous decision, though he provided some excitement with his aggressive start to the bout that seemed to hurt Diaz. By the fifth round, Paul knocked down Diaz and seemed to be determined to land a knockout blow on his 38-year-old opponent.

DOWN GOES NATE DIAZ IN ROUND 5 😱 (via @DAZNBoxing)pic.twitter.com/6iLa9hBgAO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 6, 2023

Unfortunately for Paul, he wasn't able to do it as Diaz lasted until the final bell in the 10th round. Of course it was a one-sided affair, with the judges scoring the bout 97-92, 98-91 and 98-91. Despite the massive gap, though, it didn't help at all in improving Paul's reputation as a boxer.

“Struggled against a 38-y[ea]r-old Nate Diaz who was making his boxing debut. Has fought [one] pro boxer in his career and lost. KSI would smoke Jake,” one viewer commented on DAZN's post about Paul's win.

Another Twitter user shared, “Nate Diaz EXPOSED Jake Paul’s PILLOW PUNCHES tonight!”

“Jake just barely beat a 40-year-old out-of-shape MMA fighter and he was trolling the entire fight too,” another boxing fan noted, referring to how Diaz played around, especially in the latter stages of the fight. Another social media user had the same thoughts and mocked Paul for it, “He went the distance with an old MMA fighter who taunted him and bullied for half the fight.”

Nate Diaz put Jake Paul in the guillotine then threw his hands up. Legend! 😂 #PaulDiaz pic.twitter.com/shmNYVnTEe — Hollywood Huego (@ScottHuego) August 6, 2023

Of course there were others who were impressed by the fight overall, though a quick look on social media makes it clear there were more negative comments about the fight than a positive one. But hey, to be fair to Paul, his modus operandi works and he continues to generate viewers for boxing.

It remains to be seen which fighter Jake Paul will face next. He might want to consider a rematch against Tommy Fury–the only pro boxer he fought and lost to–in order to avenge his lone career defeat. But it's also definitely interesting to see how he'll fare against Nate Diaz in a fight under MMA rules. Paul has offered $10 million to Diaz in a mixed martial arts battle.