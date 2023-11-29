We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Capitals-Kings prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Washington Capitals will continue their California trip as they head south on the Interstate 5 freeway to face the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Capitals-Kings prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Capitals are coming off a 2-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks. Ultimately, it was 1-0 Sharks when Evgeny Kuznetsov tied it with his fourth goal of the year. But they allowed a powerplay goal in the third to Luke Kumin to lose the game. Significantly, Darcy Kuemper made 21 saves on 23 shots. The Caps won 50 percent of their faceoffs. Additionally, they went 0 for 3 on the powerplay and 2 for 3 on the penalty kill. The Capitals also leveled 13 hits and blocked 13 shots. Overall, Alexander Ovechkin took five shots on goal and made one hit.

The Kings shut out the Montreal Canadiens 4-0. Significantly, they got an early goal from Carl Grundstrom. Trevor Moore tallied his 10th goal of the season in the second period. Later, Trevor Lewis tallied a goal, and Moore generated another goal to seal the win. Phoenix Copley was efficient in the net, stopping all 18 shots for the shutout. Somehow, the Kings won despite winning only 40 percent of their faceoffs. The Kings also went 0 for 2 on the powerplay and 3 for 3 on the penalty kill. Also, the Kings leveled 15 hits and blocked 15 shots.

The Caps and Kings split the series last season. However, the Capitals are 6-4 in 10 games against the Kings. The Caps are also 3-2 in the last five games at Crypto.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Capitals-Kings Odds

Washington Capitals: +1.5 (-137)

Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (+114)

Over: 6.5 (+114)

Under: 6.5 (-140)

How to Watch Capitals vs. Kings

Time: 10:40 PM ET/7:40 PM PT

TV: ESPN+. Bally Sports West, and Monumental Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Capitals Will Cover The Spread

The Capitals have seen themselves sink further than they ever have before this season. Thus, the team we are seeing is not nearly as strong or potent as it used to be. But the players remain.

Ovechkin has five goals and seven assists, including one powerplay goal, while converting on just 7.1 percent of his shots. Additionally, he has leveled 39 hits. Defenseman John Carlson has one goal and 10 assists. Also, he has blocked 43 shots. Dylan Strome has tallied eight goals and two assists, including two powerplay conversions. Likewise, he has been solid in the faceoff circle, winning 146 draws and losing 127. Kuznetsov has four goals and five assists but has yet to score on the powerplay. Ultimately, he is struggling in the faceoff circle, winning 120 draws and losing 153. Tom Wilson has tallied four goals and five assists and also has not scored on the powerplay. Also, he has delivered 54 hits. The offense is just 31st in goals, 31st in shooting percentage and 32nd on the powerplay.

Kuemper will likely be in the net and comes in with a 4-4-2 record with a 2.95 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage. The Caps are third in goals allowed and 18th on the penalty kill.

The Capitals will cover the spread if they can find better scoring chances. Then, they need to play solid defense and not let the Kings skate past them.

Why The Kings Will Cover The Spread

The Kings are one of the best teams in the NHL and still have not lost on the road. Yet, they have lost six games at home, so they are not unbeatable. But they have some scorers that can make some noise.

Kevin Fiala has six goals and 14 assists, including one marker on the powerplay. Meanwhile, Adrian Kempe has eight goals and 12 assists. Anze Kopitar has 10 goals and nine assists, including three powerplay markers. Likewise, he has been elite in the faceoff circle, winning 213 draws and losing 168. Moore has tallied 11 goals and eight assists, including two powerplay goals and one short-handed goal. Ultimately, the Kings are fourth in goals, second in shooting percentage, and 16th on the powerplay.

Cam Talbot will likely be the goalie today and comes in with a record of 10-3-1 with a 2.02 goals-against average and a save percentage of .931. Furthermore, they are the best team in the NHL in defense, lead the league in goals allowed, and are also first on the penalty kill.

The Kings will cover the spread if they continue to pressure the other team. Moreover, they need to keep converting their chances.

Final Capitals-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Capitals look like shells of their former selves. Therefore, expect the Kings to get the job done.

Final Capitals-Kings Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (+114)