The transition to the NBA can be a major challenge for young players. It can be a lot of waiting your turn and observing from the bench, a vastly different role than many players held in college. For Houston Rockets rookie Jermaine Samuels Jr., it involved a lot of being patient.
Samuels went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft after a solid career at Villanova during which he was a part of the 2018 national championship team. He played for the Indiana Pacers during NBA Summer League that year and ended up joining their G League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants for his first season of professional basketball. Last offseason, Samuels joined the Rockets for summer league and a strong showing led to the signing of a two-way contract for the 2023-24 season.
Jermaine Samuels played in only 14 games for the Rockets this past season with most of his game action coming in the G League. Following his first full season on an NBA roster, Samuels believes the biggest thing he had to get used to was staying prepared amid uncertainty regarding role and playing time.
“The biggest adjustment is staying ready, you never know when your name is going to be called, when your number is going to be called. Understanding that it's a business too,” Samuels told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview. “Other than that, everything on the court, I feel like I grew. I just tried to make the most of my opportunities.”
Jermaine Samuels used the G League to sharpen his game
On a two-way contract, Samuels was limited to only 50 NBA games. He spent most of the 2023-24 season playing for the Rockets affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
He suited up in 25 games for the Valley Vipers and was selected to participate in the G League Next Up Game in Indianapolis at NBA All-Star Weekend. During his stint with the Valley Vipers, Samuels averaged 19.6 points per game, 7.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 steals. He shot 48.3 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from three-point range.
Samuels had a strong rookie year in the G League as well when he played for the Mad Ants. For him, the G League has been a tremendous opportunity to get live game reps and work on his development as a player. The G League has grown with each NBA team set to have an affiliate by next season. It's become the ultimate development ground for younger NBA players.
“The G League has definitely helped a lot, it's shown me what I'm capable of and also showed me what I need to work on,” Samuels said. “I was given the ball, the ability to go out there and make plays, make mistakes and I feel like I grew from those.”
While Samuel's time in the G League was certainly beneficial, one of the top challenges players on two-way contracts face is the potential shuffling between the NBA and the G League. Injuries and other issues can accelerate that back and forth. Players can find themselves playing in a G League game in the afternoon and then playing in the NBA later that evening.
It can be tough to get used to that grind, but for Samuels, it was all about doing whatever the Rockets asked him to do.
“You just got to remember why you do it and why you love the game,” Samuels said. “Some days you might be up here and some days you might not, but that's what you sign up for. The whole object is to get better and contribute when your name is called. I feel like I did that throughout the course of the season.”
Rockets can use Jermaine Samuels' play on both ends of the court
While Jermaine Samuels may not have gotten much of an opportunity on the court for the Rockets, he did show flashes of the player he can be while in the G League. A long wing, Samuels is capable of playing both forward positions. As a small-ball four, he can space the floor with consistent three-point shooting.
His outside shooting numbers fluctuated while at Villanova, but over the course of two seasons in the G League, he's shooting the three-ball at a 36.3 percent clip. He's also displayed the ability to be a playmaker a times. He had the ball in his hands quite often with Rio Grande dishing out 4.2 assists. He's become more of a threat as the ball-handler in pick-and-roll situations rather than just a roll threat.
And he has the tools to potentially be an impact player defensively. It was back during summer league with the Rockets that Samuels showed that he was capable of being a good help defender and weakside shot blocker as well as being in good defensive position while playing man-to-man. Samuels believes he was able to improve on all of those facets of his game this past season.
“I feel like I've grown in the area of handling the ball. Last year I was more of a pick and roller, now I can operate in the pick and roll and I can also still be a roller,” Samuels said. “Obviously I still need to work on shooting. Everything else I feel like I did well, I passed the ball well, played defense and kept the game simple.”
Samuels heads into the offseason with a little bit of uncertainty. When the Rockets signed him to a two-way contract, it was for only one season. If he finds himself back with the Rockets, it's most likely going to be another two-way contract. It's also possible that his next opportunity comes with another team.
Summer league is probably going to have a major bearing on where he ends up for the 2024-25 NBA season. But in any case, Samuels is going to use the offseason to stay in the gym and prepare for whatever comes next.
“My offseason for sure will be more focused around my body, taking care of my body,” Samuels said. “Working out certain kinks that I haven't gotten a chance to even touch ever since college. And obviously, in the gym, stay in the gym and prepare for whatever's next.”