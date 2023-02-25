Cate Blanchett is a celebrated Australian actress. She has been active in show business for over 30 years now, and has made such hits as Elizabeth, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Don’t Look Up, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, just to name a few. Right now, she is in the news because Tar, a movie in which she stars, is nominated for many awards. During her decades in the film industry, Blanchett’s movies made almost $10 billion at the box office, mostly through Lord of the Rings and the massively successful Indiana Jones. However, today we will look at how Blanchett herself was impacted by the success of her movies. Here is Cate Blanchett’s net worth in 2023.

Cate Blanchett’s Net Worth in 2023 (estimated): $95 million

Cate Blanchett’s estimated net worth in 2023 is around $95 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Being active in the movie business for such a long time, without a hiatus from the industry, sure helped Blanchett achieve incredible wealth, as estimated by this net worth. As mentioned before, her movies have mostly been box-office successes.

Of course, The Lord of the Rings trilogy has been the most successful, but many of Blanchett’s other films have also been hits, such as Ocean’s 8, Thor: Ragnarok, and the Hobbit trilogy. Apart from that, she has been the ambassador and spokesperson for many famous brands. However, before we get to this, let’s see how Cate Blanchett arrived at her net worth.

Cate Blanchett was born on the May 14th, 1969, in Melbourne, Australia. She had a tough childhood after losing her father when she was just 10 years old. Her mother was left with raising both Cate and her two siblings, but the family managed to pull through. Blanchett was somewhat of a rebel growing up, going through goth and punk phases and mostly wearing masculine clothes. Her passion was always arts, and that is what she started to study at the University of Melbourne. Blanchett did not last long, dropping out after a year to travel overseas. During a trip to Egypt, she was cast as an extra in a movie and loved it so much that she decided to pursue acting. Upon returning home, Blanchett graduated with a Bachelor in Fine Arts.

Her breakout role was playing young British queen Elizabeth I in the 1998 movie of the same name. That role was widely critically acclaimed and the still-unknown Blanchett earned herself an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. It was just the first of many she would get in her career, but it was definitely groundbreaking for her, as she got recognition from Peter Jackson, who decided to cast her in The Lord of the Rings, which came out in 2001. The movie was such a success that a second one came out right away in 2002, with Blanchett reprising her role. That movie won an Academy Award for Best Picture, further propelling Blanchett toward international stardom. She also reprised the role in the third installment, which came out in 2003.

A year after the last installment in the trilogy, Cate Blanchett won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in the Martin Scorcese flick The Aviator, the role that really established Blanchett’s place in the movie business. After that movie, she won one more Academy Award, this time for Best Actress, starring in Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine in 2013.

Overall, including this year’s nomination for Tar, Blanchett has eight Academy Award nominations and two wins. She is among the most widely recognized actresses in the world and one of only four actresses who have an Oscar both for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress.

In terms of other income that contribute to Cate Blanchett’s net worth, she used her fame and recognition to land jobs as an ambassador for many brands around the globe. The most notable of these was a deal with Armani worth $10 million, but others include Louis Vuitton and Procter & Gamble, to name a few.

Blanchett is known for her humanitarian work as well, working specifically to help refugees around the world, together with the United Nations. There was even a miniseries made about her efforts to help the UN called Stateless, which premiered on Netflix in July of 2021. Despite her busy schedule, Blanchett was always able to find time for causes that mean a lot to her.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Cate Blanchett’s net worth in 2023?