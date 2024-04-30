The New Orleans Pelicans are headed into a pivotal offseason after being swept out of the 2024 NBA Playoffs by the Oklahoma City Thunder. The front office had the luxury — and the reasons — to stick with the status quo last summer. All signs point to a substantial amount of roster turnover in the next three months. The organization will very likely have to replace one of its sharpest, most dependable players in the process.
Wille Green got the most out of Naji Marshall, the player he's called his “knife,” this season in limited minutes. Jose Alvarado and Marshall ‘change the game' according to the third-year head coach. The NBA took notice this season. There will be several playoff contenders willing to part ways with Mid-Level Exception money to pry Marshall away from New Orleans this summer.
Marshall averaged 7.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 66 games this season while shooting over 38% from three-point range. He did so in only 19 minutes of action but proved capable of handling bigger roles as the Pelicans have juggled injury woes over the past few years. The Xavier product has provided great value on a $1,930,681, minimum salary and is in line for a substantial raise.
Simply put, the luxury-tax-allergic Pelicans might not be able to afford Marshall going forward. The undrafted gem was arguably the team's best player for long stretches of the postseason run. He finished with 16 points, three rebounds, an assist, and a block in 22 minutes in the Game 4 defeat to the Thunder to provide a silver lining to a sour end to the campaign.
Pelicans tracking Naji Marshall's free agency value
Several league sources have thrown out numbers ranging from $5 million to about $8 million for Marshall's next average annual value. The Pelicans will be paying around that same number to a 2024 NBA Draft selection if they retain a pick. New Orleans could also retain Marshall with an extension before the June 30 end-of-season deadline, though that is very unlikely.
Doing so makes little sense for Marshall, however. Getting to test the market and drive up the price is his best chance at getting a life-changing, generational wealth type of payday. Role players who lift the energy on defense and hit better than 37% from beyond the arc in the postseason can carve out decade-long careers in the NBA.
The Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, and Miami Heat are just four expected championship-level suitors. The upstart San Antonio Spurs or Utah Jazz have the cap space and an expanded role waiting for Marshall. The Detroit Pistons or Charlotte Hornets could overpay Marshall slightly just to get a respected veteran with upside into the rebuilding locker rooms.
But all of that worrying is for later. Marshall was just soaking up the experience and enjoying the blessing of being an NBA player after a tough Game 4 loss.
“Honestly, I'm just blessed,” Marshall shared. “I was undrafted. None of this was guaranteed. Just to be here, there were so many guys in my shoes who are not here right now. Just to keep preserving and be here in the playoffs making shots, and guarding the best players, it's an unbelievable blessing. I'm just thankful (for the opportunity).”