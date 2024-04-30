The game plan was simple, but difficult, for the Los Angeles Kings entering Game 4. Slow down the Oilers' elite offensive attack, limit their opportunities, and get timely goalscoring from the top line. Mission accomplished, as the Oilers tallied just 13 shots, a staggering number for a team led by Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Zach Hyman. However, Stuart Skinner pulled off a 33-save shutout to steal a 1-0 victory for the Oilers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kings-Oilers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Kings may be out of answers heading into Game 5. There's a near-zero percent chance they can limit Edmonton's shots to 13 again, especially at home. Edmonton's poor offensive output in Game 4 will motivate McDavid and Draisaitl even more for Game 5. It would have been the case if the Kings had won Game 4, but now they get an upset duo while also being down 3-1. They are likely looking at a third-straight first-round defeat at the hands of the Oilers.
The Oilers' chances of moving forward look very good. No Canadian team has won the Stanley Cup since 1993, and the Oilers look like they have the best chance of ending that slump. If they can finish off the Kings, they will likely get a favorable matchup against the Vancouver Canucks. Thatcher Demko's status for the Canucks is up in the air, but the Oilers facing Casey Desmith or Arturs Silovs is a bad mismatch. Then, they'll get the winner of the Central Division battle between the Avalanche, Stars, and Golden Knights, with whichever team not having much left in the tank. The Oilers couldn't be in a better spot.
NHL Playoffs Odds: Kings-Oilers Game 5 Odds
Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-155)
Moneyline: +155
Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+130)
Moneyline: -190
Over: 6 (-135)
Under: 6 (+100)
How to Watch Kings vs. Oilers Game 1
Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Kings Will Cover The Spread/Win
As expected, David Rittich entered the Kings' net in Game 4. It's hard to rate his performance, as he saw only 13 shots, and the lone one that got past him was a beautiful shot by Evan Bouchard on the powerplay.
As we said in Game 4, it'll take Rittich stealing a game for the Kings to win, which may not even work. That happened in Game 4, as he allowed one goal but still took the loss.
The Kings need their top line to get them on the board if they want to play Game 6 in Los Angeles.
Why The Oilers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Oilers have been on a one-tract mind since the start of training camp. Connor McDavid stated it was “Cup or bust” this season, and they may have the best path in the Western Conference. The Oilers know that their health and rest will be vital the rest of the way, so they will be determined to end this in Game 5 and not have to fly back to Los Angeles.
The power of motivation is massive in sports, and the Oilers' big guns won't be happy about their 13-shot performance in Game 4. You can expect them to come out firing in this game, and it'll take a heroic performance from David Rittich to keep the Kings in this game.
One of the Oilers' question marks heading into the playoffs was their defense and goaltending. What happens if Stuart Skinner can replicate performances like his 33-save shutout in Game 4? The sky is the limit for the Oilers.
Final Kings-Oilers Prediction & Pick
The Oilers have been one of the league's best teams in the second half of the season. It looks like Connor McDavid and his fellow stars aren't going to let Edmonton go down easy in this playoffs, and they will finish the job in Game 5.
Final Kings-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Oilers -1.5 (+130)