Cardinals fans will be pleased with the latest Kyler Murray COVID-19 update

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is finally back with the team after a short bout with COVID-19.

Murray had to stay away from the Cardinals and isolate because of the positive test he had at the start of August. Fortunately, he had minor symptoms and needed just the minimum of five days before he was able to return to the practice field on Saturday.

While he did seem ready to be a full participant during practice, though, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury decided to limit him in order to ease his back into game shape. For those wanting to see him in action, they might have to wait until Monday.

“We didn’t want to rush him back out there after five days of not doing anything, so once we new he had COVID, we set the schedule and just wanted to see him back in and get him around the guys and then Monday, I expect him to at least do something,” Kingsbury explained, per AZ Central.

It definitely makes sense to keep Kyler Murray a limited participant in practice, at least until he gets some of his conditioning back. Arizona wouldn’t want to risk him getting injured after almost a week with no play anyway.

Not to mention that he just signed a $230.5 million contract extension to stay with the team for an additional five years. Homework clause aside, Murray remains a key part of the team and is undoubtedly one of their most valuable asset, which is why the team needs him as healthy as he can be when the season starts.