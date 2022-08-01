Kyler Murray, Pete Carroll hit with COVID-19 at training camp

Both the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals were hit with a worrying COVID-19 update on Monday. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray both tested positive for coronavirus during training camp, meaning they’ll be required to be away from the team for at least five days while they recover.

Story on @AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray testing positive for Covid.https://t.co/bhoFEdnmkb — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) August 1, 2022

Via Darren Urban, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury revealed that Murray would be sitting out for at least five days after his positive COVID test. Kingsbury described Murray’s symptoms as being minor, so the team is hopeful he can get back to camp after the minimum five-day absence. He’ll need to test negative before returning, but Kingsbury claimed that Murray could return before the five days are up if he submits a negative COVID test.

The NFL did away with the COVID list ahead of the 2022 season, so positive coronavirus tests are treated like any regular illness. The NFL released a memo prior to training camp which said that a player must isolate for five days after a positive test. However, that memo also stated that the player must receive a negative test prior to entering the club facility. Thus, if Kyler Murray tests positive during the week, he could return to practice prior to Saturday.

As for the Seahawks, they’ll be without their head coach for the week, as Carroll will also be forced away from the facilities until he can submit a negative test. Carroll is reportedly back at home, remaining in contact with the team virtually, and plans to attend meetings virtually from his home until he’s able to return.

The Seahawks described Carroll as dealing with minor symptoms, so it doesn’t seem like his positive COVID test is too much to worry about. Hopefully, he’ll be back at camp before long without a hitch.