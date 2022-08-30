Ross Detwiler gets brutally honest about being Albert Pujols’ record-breaking HR victim

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols moved just six home runs away from becoming a member of an extremely exclusive baseball statistical club, as he knocked out his 694th career home run Monday night off of Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ross Detwiler in the third inning of the Cards’ 13-4 road win. With that home run, Albert Pujols also broke his tie with Barry Bonds for the most number home runs against different pitchers, making Detwiler his 450th victim.

Detwiler, however, had nothing but respect for Albert Pujols when he spoke about that home run after the contest.

“Obviously, his career speaks for itself,” Detwiler said via ESPN. “All of his numbers are better than anything I’ve seen in person. It is kind of unbelievable. He’s been so good for so long.” Detwiler adds, “I got ahead of him. I tried to go high fastball. I didn’t get it high enough, and it leaked over the plate a little bit more than I wanted it to. The ball jumps off his bat.”

Detwiler may have become a trivia answer with that Albert Pujols home run, but if it was going to happen to be him, at least it was against one of the classiest and most well-liked players in the history of the game. Pujols is a true baseball legend, respected both by fans and his peers. With his career coming to an end, Albert Pujols is looking to reach the 700-homer plateau. Only three players ever have achieved that feat: Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, and Babe Ruth.

Pujols is also three home runs away from surpassing Alex Rodriguez (696) on the all-time home run list.