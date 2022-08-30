Albert Pujols inches closer to no. 700, achieves insane feat vs. Reds

Albert Pujols will not be able to stop his aging, but he’s also not going to be stopped from hitting balls out of the park. The future sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer moved closer to home run no. 700 when he added Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ross Detwiler to his long list of home run victims with a dinger in the third inning of Monday’s series opener at Great American Ball Park.

Here’s a look at home run no. 694 for Albert Pujols. Take all the time you need in case you want to watch this one over and over and over again.

ALBERT PUJOLS IS SIX HOME RUNS AWAY FROM 700!! pic.twitter.com/oFTtQtHjbd — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) August 30, 2022

Detwiler, on the other hand, now becomes a trivia answer to the question “Who was the pitcher that Albert Pujols knocked a home run off of to break Barry Bonds’ all-time record of most taters against different hurlers?”

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“Albert Pujols hit his 694th career HR off of Ross Detwiler. It was the 450th different pitcher that Pujols has homered off of in his career, passing Barry Bonds for the most all-time.”

Pujols has been on a tear of late. In his first 25 games since the start of the second half of the 2022 MLB regular season, Albert Pujols has racked up eight home runs and 18 RBI (not including his numbers in the aforementioned Reds game). He also entered Monday’s game with a 1.288 OPS along with a .245 ISO which is his highest since posting a .284 way back in 2010.

Albert Pujols will be hanging up his cleats for good by the end of this season, so his chase for home run no. 700 should only get even more exciting from here on out.