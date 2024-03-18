The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a disappointing 2023 NFL season but when fans flock back to the team's home field in the 2024 campaign, they will get to see changes at the State Farm Stadium befitting a Super Bowl champion.
Cardinals reveal unique luxury seatings at home field
The Cardinals have announced that they are adding “casitas” (casita translates to cottage in Spanish) near south end zone of the stadium as well as additional seating on the sidelines. Field seats will also be added to the other side of the end zone. Field seats will also be added to the other side of the end zone and near the tunnels.
“As we look to get better and innovate and provide the best fan experience, we wanted to create some new experiences that haven't been seen in the NFL,” Jeremy Walls, the Cardinals' Chiefs Operating Officer, told The Arizona Republic.
“To our knowledge… we are the first stadium in the world to have luxury casitas inside a stadium, you know, so literally your home in the end zone, and everyone will have their own private front porch, everybody will have their own private roof deck as well as kind of their great room inside their casita where they can host everybody.”
The field boxes near the sidelines, as shown on the video of the mockups, will even include screens presumably showing other NFL games.
Arizona Cardinals are introducing some new products not seen before in stadiums — like luxury casitas in the end zone. pic.twitter.com/J44Fy3t62O
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2024
The Cardinals are making the innovations to their stadium after being inspired by ideas they got from observing people's behavior in other events.
“What we've noticed as we studied other events and stadiums worldwide is people want things that allow them to socialize with their friends and family or customers. And they wanted something that's a little different than your typical experience,” Walls added.
At the end of the day, it is the product that the Cardinals put up on the field that their fans would love more than anything to improve. Over the last two seasons, the Cardinals missed the playoffs twice and gathered a combined record of 8-26. The Cardinals have the fourth overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, which the team could use to add an asset that could potentially become an instant game-changer for the NFC West franchise.