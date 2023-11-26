Cardinals QB Kyler Murray should have WR Marquise Brown and RB Emari Demercado back from injuries in Week 12.

As Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals get ready to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12, it looks like quarterback Kyler Murray will have two key offensive weapons at his disposal. That’s because the latest Cardinals injury updates are that wide receiver Marquise Brown and running back Emari Demercado will be good to go.

“Cardinals’ WR Marquise Brown, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a heel injury, is expected to play vs. the Rams, per source,” ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported on Sunday. “Cardinals’ RB Emari Demercado, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a toe injury, also is expected to play.”

Brown has played in every game this season but has been dealing with a heel injury. He is the team’s leading pass-catcher this season in both catches (45) and yards (486). Demercado suffered a toe injury in Week 8 and has missed the Cardinals’ last three games. The undrafted rookie back has 49 carries for 195 yards and a touchdown, which is only behind James Conner among Cardinals running backs.

Arizona is just 2-9 on the season but is 1-1 since Kyler Murray returned after a year recovering from an ACL tear. When the Cardinals play the Rams in Week 12, it marks a real opportunity to get another win and start building for next season.

These games a big for Murray as the Cards have two first-round picks next season (theirs and the Houston Texans’) and the QB must prove he is the future at the position. Getting Brown and Demercado back will help with that.