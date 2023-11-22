Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown said he would like to stay with the team, and has talked about an extension.

The Arizona Cardinals are in a bit of a rebuild, but wide receiver Marquise Brown is proving to be a valuable receiver who could help in the long-term, and he reportedly said his agent Tory Dandy has been having conversations with Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort regarding a new contract, and “It's been positive both ways,” according to Bob McManaman of AZCentral.com.

“I want to be in Arizona,” Marquise Brown said, via McManaman. “The feel from it is they want me here, too. I leave that to my agent and I just do what I've got to do on the field.”

Brown could be a valuable receiver for Kyler Murray in the long term, and a good piece for Jonathan Gannon as he tries to build a contender with Monti Ossenfort in Arizona. Brown went on to say that he is just happy to be in the NFL, and that he will not be bitter, regardless of the outcome.

“Where I come from, I've already made more money than I thought I could,” Brown said, via McManaman. “So for me, it's a blessing to be in the NFL. I've got no room to be salty about anything. I've got no room to be bitter about anything. There's no reason for it for me, so I just go out here and thank God that I'm here and try to be better.”

It will be interesting to see if anything comes to fruition with Brown and the Cardinals. There are a lot of holes to fill for the future, but it could be wise to lock Brown in long-term.