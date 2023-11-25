Here are our bold predictions for the Los Angeles Rams as they face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

The Los Angeles Rams have had a rather subpar 2023 NFL season so far. Having said that, they did recently secure a hard-fought victory against the Seattle Seahawks, winning 17-16 in Week 11. As the Rams prepare for their Week 12 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, the team is determined to build on their momentum and make a statement in the NFC West division. In this article, we will discuss four bold predictions for the Rams' Week 12 game against the Cardinals, exploring the potential outcomes and implications for both teams.

Rams Won in Week 11

The Rams have had a challenging 2023 NFL season so far, with a 4-6 record as of Week 11. However, they did secure a crucial win against the Seahawks in Week 11. The Rams' defense played a key role in the victory, with linebacker Ernest Jones recording nine total tackles, including three tackles for loss. Safety Jordan Fuller also added eight tackles.

Despite the win, the Rams have struggled this season, with a record that places them third in the NFC West division. The team is attempting to improve on their 5-12 record from the previous season and make the playoffs again after a one-year absence. The Rams' offense has been inconsistent. Having said that, quarterback Matthew Stafford leads the team in passing yards, and running back Kyren Williams leads in rushing yards. This offense is not excellent, but it's better than what we saw in 2022. The defense has also faced challenges, with third-year defensive coordinator Raheem Morris yet to helm a defense that ranks in the upper half of the league concerning total defense.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Here are our four bold predictions for the Los Angeles Rams as they face the Arizona Cardinals in a Week 12 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

Mediocre Matthew

Matthew Stafford, dealing with a thumb injury, completed 17 of 31 pass attempts for 190 yards in Week 11. He secured a touchdown and experienced an interception in the Rams' narrow victory over the Seahawks. Despite a slow recovery from a thumb strain during the bye week, Stafford persevered through the game. Cooper Kupp, Stafford's primary target, was less fortunate, exiting the game in the first half with an ankle issue.

Looking ahead, Stafford faces a promising opportunity against the Cardinals this week. Kupp's injury status, coupled with Stafford's limited production this season, does raise concerns. However, Arizona tends to allow opposing quarterbacks to put up big numbers. However, their defense showcased strength with three interceptions against CJ Stroud in Week 11. Additionally, the Rams may prioritize Kyren Williams in Week 12 as he returns from an ankle injury. This can potentially further constrain Stafford's already limited upside. We have Stafford tallying around 250 total yards here.

Kyren Returns to Action

Kyren Williams is still recovering from an ankle injury. However, he participated in full practice for the third consecutive day on Friday and carries no injury designation for Sunday's game in Arizona. Despite not being officially activated from injured reserve by the Rams, Williams has demonstrated consistent practice performance without restrictions. We expect him to be added back to the 53-man roster before the Week 12 transaction deadline.

In his anticipated return on Sunday, Williams should reassume the role of the Rams' primary running back. However, head coach Sean McVay expressed a cautious approach. He acknowledged the intention to manage Williams' workload by potentially reducing his snap count. Before his injury, Williams had played at least 73 percent of snaps in each of his five starts, averaging 16.4 carries and 4.4 targets per game.

Kupp Ready for Action

Cooper Kupp, dealing with an ankle issue, has no injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. He also participated fully in Friday's practice. McVay confirmed Kupp's readiness earlier on Friday. In addition, the wide receiver's full participation in the final practice session alleviated any doubts about his right ankle's health. Heading into Week 12 without restrictions, Kupp, who left the Week 11 game against the Seahawks early due to a lateral ankle sprain, has produced a 23-364-1 receiving line on 45 targets in the five full contests he's played this season.

𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: #Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp will play this week against the #Cardinals, per HC Sean McVay. pic.twitter.com/EQ7yLdc4OL — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) November 24, 2023

Rams Get B2B Dubs

The Rams put an end to their three-game losing streak with a comeback victory against the Seahawks. Matthew Stafford had a challenging outing, and Cooper Kupp's contribution was limited to one catch for 11 yards. Despite the recent struggles, the Rams have had difficulties covering the spread, succeeding in just one of their last six games. Notably, the one game they covered was against the Cardinals in Week 6. With Kyler Murray back in action, the Cardinals are in better form.

Despite some evident weaknesses, Sean McVay's coaching staff has found ways to gain an advantage. The Rams, with a 3-1 record in the NFC West, suffered their lone divisional loss against the 49ers. On the other hand, Arizona has yet to secure a divisional win this season. While Murray's return has boosted the Cardinals' competitiveness, their defense allows nearly 26 points per game. The Cardinals' secondary faces a challenge against Puka Nacua and, especially, Cooper Kupp, if he takes the field. As such, we have the Rams sneaking past the Cardinals in this one.

Looking Ahead

As the Los Angeles Rams gear up to face the Arizona Cardinals in a crucial Week 12 matchup of the 2023 NFL season, several key narratives shape the outlook for both teams. The return of Kyren Williams from an ankle injury adds depth to the Rams' running game. Meanwhile, the reassuring news of Cooper Kupp's readiness to take the field after an ankle concern solidifies the Rams' receiving corps. The team's recent victory over the Seahawks halted a three-game losing streak, showcasing their resilience in a challenging season. However, the looming clash against the Cardinals, led by a healthy Kyler Murray, presents a formidable challenge. With both teams striving for supremacy in the NFC West, the outcome of this matchup holds significant playoff implications.