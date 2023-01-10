By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins agreed to terms on a 6-year, $200 million dollar deal on Tuesday. The news comes after Correa previously agreed to terms on long-term contracts with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets. However, both of those deals ultimately fell apart due to health concerns. But one team that is a major winner from the Correa-Twins deal, assuming it becomes official (which is a question mark given how this offseason has gone), is the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Carlos Correa-Twins deal impact on Dodgers

The Dodgers were linked to the shortstop during the offseason. But due to uncertainty in reference to how fans would receive Correa, a former Houston Astros’ star, LA ultimately decided to pass on him.

The Dodgers would have certainly felt Carlos Correa’s impact in negative fashion had he remained in San Francisco. After all, the Giants and Dodgers play each other on consistent basis throughout the season. Los Angeles would have had to face him for the next 13 years if the deal became official.

The Mets are expected to compete for a World Series title this season. Even without Correa, they are still amongst the best teams in baseball. But losing Correa is a major blow for New York without question.

The Dodgers rarely face the Minnesota Twins. And even with Correa on the roster, the odds of Minnesota competing for a World Series appearance are slim. In other words, the Dodgers won’t need to think much about the shortstop at all for the next six seasons. And that is a good thing given his immense talent.

How big is this impact?

In the end, the Giants missing out on Carlos Correa is a big deal for the NL West. San Francisco would have been much closer to truly competing with him on the team. But the NL West now projects to be a two-horse race between the Dodgers and San Diego Padres in 2023.

As aforementioned, the Mets are still a team expected to make a deep playoff run. But their offense has some question marks. Correa would have helped to solve those questions in a pivotal manner.

The Dodgers’ roster is talented enough to compete in the Carlos Correa-less National League.