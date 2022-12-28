By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers have not made many high-profile moves in free agency. The signings of JD Martinez and Noah Syndergaard could payoff in 2023, but LA didn’t bring in any superstar caliber free agents. Some fans have begun to express concern for the Dodgers’ chances of competing this season. However, this is still a ball club that features no shortage of talent.

Let’s take a look at 2 reasons why Dodgers’ fans shouldn’t worry for 2023 season despite LA’s quiet free agency.

Dodgers’ roster depth

The Dodgers have a loaded farm system and a quality amount of depth on the big league roster. The departures of Trea Turner, Justin Turner, and Cody Bellinger are far from ideal. But LA has potential in-house replacements that could pan out in 2023.

Sure, the idea of Miguel Vargas at third and Gavin Lux at short won’t exactly have fans jumping with excitement. Meanwhile, the uncertainty in centerfield has people wondering how LA will utilize the position this year. But Los Angeles has the luxury of giving young players a chance while still competing.

Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, JD Martinez, Chris Taylor and Max Muncy are capable of holding the offense up while the younger players get their feet wet in the big leagues. Meanwhile, Gavin Lux could be in store for a breakout campaign.

And the offense is arguably the Dodgers’ most pressing concern. They still feature a strong pitching rotation led by Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias. Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin, and Noah Syndergaard round out what should be an impressive pitching staff.

Los Angeles’ bullpen has plenty of under the radar arms who will play pivotal roles in 2023. The Dodgers don’t have a set closer at the moment, but pitchers such as Evan Phillips could take over closing duties.

Fans will still argue that the Dodgers are not as talented of a team as they were in 2022. And the reality of the situation is that could prove to be a blessing in disguise.

Playoff competition

The Dodgers cruised to an NL West title via a stellar 111-win 2022 season. With that being said, maintaining energy and rhythm can be challenging when a team doesn’t have to fight for a division.

The San Diego Padres scraped and clawed their way to the postseason and proceed to defeat the New York Mets in the NL Wild Card. San Diego then utilized their momentum in upsetting the Dodgers during the NLDS.

If the Dodgers are forced to battle with the Padres to win the NL West this season, they will be battle-tested and ready to roll in the 2023 postseason.

Dodgers fans have every reason to remain confident in their team heading into 2023.