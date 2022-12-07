By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost Trea Turner to the Philadelphia Phillies, which means there is a chance they target one of the other star shortstops on the open market. One name that’s been linked to the organization is Carlos Correa, who isn’t exactly well-liked by Dodgers fans after the sign-stealing scandal back in 2017 with the Houston Astros.

At first, reports indicated that LA wasn’t too worried about that whole situation affecting the possibility of signing Correa, one of the top players at his position in the big leagues. However, that’s evidently changed, with Ken Rosenthal reporting the front office is now shying away from the free-agent infielder because they don’t want to upset the Dodgers faithful.

“The Dodgers are not pursuing shortstop Carlos Correa in part out of concern that a sizable portion of their fan base would not welcome the move. Correa was the most outspoken member of the 2017 Astros club that stole signs illegally during the postseason, and beat the Dodgers in a seven-game World Series.”

As mentioned, Correa was insistent that Houston won because they were the best team. It didn’t sit well with the Los Angeles faithful. But, the NL West standouts aren’t planning to pursue any big-name FAs at the moment because of the Trevor Bauer saga. If his two-year suspension stands, the Dodgers owe him absolutely nothing in pay. If it’s overturned though, penalties could result in the franchise having to pay more than $100 million. You can see how that would complicate things.

Dave Roberts and Co. are reportedly comfortable with Gavin Lux being their full-time shortstop in 2023. It might very well end up being the case. As for Correa, he won’t be in Dodger blue come Spring Training.