The Cleveland Cavaliers will travel to Colorado to face the Denver Nuggets on Easter Sunday at Ball Arena. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Cavaliers-Nuggets prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Cavaliers defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 117-114 on Friday at home. They led 57-55 at halftime. Then, they trailed 113-112 with 28 seconds left when Evan Movley hit a three-pointer to claim the lead. Mo Bomba missed a critical free-throw chance for the Sixers, which helped preserve the win for the Cavs. Mobley finished with 20 points while shooting 7 for 10. Likewise, Max Strus added 15 points while shooting 6 for 9. Darius Garland had 14 points while shooting 6 for 12. Also, Jarrett Allen had 13 points while shooting 6 for 9. Donovan Mitchell returned from injury and had 12 points while shooting 4 for 13.
Georges Niang led the way with 25 points off the bench while shooting 10 for 14. Overall, the Nuggets shot 54.9 percent from the floor, including 43.2 percent from beyond the arc. The Cavs also overcame 13 turnovers to hold on.
The Nuggets suffered another letdown, falling 111-98 to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home. Unfortunately, a bad second quarter put them in a hole they could not climb out of. Nikola Jokic scored 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Likewise, Aaron Gordon scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 9, and Michael Porter Jr. added 14 points while shooting 5 for 10. However, Reggie Jackson struggled, nabbing 12 points while shooting 4 for 15. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope did not score anything while missing all three shots.
The Nuggets shot just 39.8 percent from the field, including a paltry 28.6 percent from the triples. They also allowed the Wolves to shoot 51.4 percent from the hardwood. The Nuggets won the board battle 46-39, but they also committed 12 turnovers.
The Nuggets lead the head-to-head series 53-44. The teams have split the last 10 games, with the Nuggets going 3-2 over five games at Ball Arena.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Nuggets Odds
Cleveland Cavaliers: +5 (-110)
Moneyline: +176
Denver Nuggets: -5 (-110)
Moneyline: -210
Over: 211 (-110)
Under: 211 (-110)
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Nuggets
Time: 3:35 PM ET/12:35 PM PT
TV: NBA TV, ALT, and Bally Sports Ohio
TV: NBA TV, ALT, and Bally Sports Ohio
Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread/Win
Mitchell returned and struggled. While it did not hurt the Cavaliers in this game, it could hurt them if he cannot figure out his issues. The Cavaliers need Mitchell to be the superstar and find his way to the basket. However, it's normal that he would have some issues in his first game back. Expect him to find his shot and also find his teammates. Mitchell did not play in the first game against the Nuggets. Therefore, it will be his first and only chance to make an impact.
Mobley was efficient. Significantly, he could replicate his 16-point performance when he last faced the Cavaliers. Mobley will also be a big part of the board battle after the Cavs won it 47-37 in the last showdown with the Nuggets. Strus played well. Now, he will get a chance against a team he did not play because he was not available at the time. Allen dominated in the interior, as he always does. Ultimately, he scored 15 points in his last encounter with the Nuggets.
The Cavaliers will cover the spread if they can find open shots and then build a lead. Then, they need to win the board battle.
Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread/Win
What has happened to the Nuggets? They have played two sloppy home games in a row. After falling to the Phoenix Suns, the Nuggets let the Timberwolves push them around and could not make any shots. A bad second quarter doomed them in the end. Also, Jokic was not effective.
Jackson was inconsistent. When Jamal Murray is out, as he is now, the rest of the Nuggets have to pick up the slack. Unfortunately, that was not the case against the Wolves. Caldwell-Pope missed all his shots and could not generate any offense. Additionally, the bench could not do anything either.
But the defense was even worse. While it is possible to fix the shooting, the Nuggets still have defensive issues, allowing teams to beat them from the interior. That is why the Cavaliers are a bad matchup for them, as they have two guys who can dominate the boards. But if the Nuggets can contain the turnovers, it might flip the switch.
The Nuggets will cover the spread if they can take better shots and then avoid turnovers. Then, they need to win the board battle.
Final Cavaliers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick
The Cavaliers have their full team now. On the contrary, the Nuggets do not. The Cavaliers have a good shot at moving up in the standings, as they only trail the Milwaukee Bucks by 1 1/2 games. Also, the Nuggets are right behind the Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder in the standings. But this game will go down to the wire. While it is possible the Nuggets will break the slump, they still will have trouble putting them away. The Cavaliers cover the spread.
Final Cavaliers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers: +5 (-110)