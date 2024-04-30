Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is going viral on Monday night ahead of their Game 5 showdown with the Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena.
James' pre-game outfit has been making all the buzz, with Lakers fans united in saying that the Nuggets are in danger as they face a locked-in LeBron.
The Lakers can no longer afford to make any mistakes, as a loss would mark the end of their playoff run this 2024. Another win, however, would give them all the momentum they need as they try to stage a comeback that no team has ever done before. The Nuggets jumped to a 3-0 lead in the series before the Purple and Gold avoided a sweep with a Game 4 victory.
LeBron James' pre-Game 5 outfit
As LeBron James entered Ball Arena on Monday, he was seen wearing an all-black ensemble. Of course it got everyone talking since many fans know what it means, especially in the playoffs.
But for those not in the know, an all-black attire makes one appear to be preparing for a funeral. While it's the Lakers who are in trouble against the Nuggets, many see it as a statement from James that he's starting the funeral procession for Denver after the reigning champs let them take one game from them.
The Lakers had an 11-game losing streak against the Nuggets spanning from the previous postseason. But now that skid is over, James and Co. are determined to bounce back.
LBJ arrives for Game 5 📍
DEN lead 3-1 | 10:00pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/dWjr1y1x9i
— NBA (@NBA) April 30, 2024
“All black. He dropping a TD,” a fan wrote. A commenter had the same sentiment, saying “Oh snap. He’s about to go off tonight. LeBron can do anything.”
One supporter is so confident that LeBron and the Lakers are going to win Game 5 and go back to LA for another showdown, writing: “See yall at the Crypt on Thursday.”
“Black hoodie. He ready to start the Nuggets funeral tonight,” a Lakers faithful furthered. A fifth supporter shared, “Everyone know wat it mean when u see someone in All black wit da Hoodie on.”
Another one said, “AD got that mad look on. Bron in a black hoodie. Lakers getting that W [tonight].”
It remains to be seen if the Lakers can get the job done against the Nuggets once again, but it will definitely be interesting to see them go all-out and put up a valiant fight to keep their title hopes alive.
Indeed, it will be difficult for the Lakers to beat the Nuggets. Some would even say that they simply got lucky in Game 4 and that it won't happen again, especially since LA is in Denver's homecourt where Nikola Jokic and Co. were 33-8 during the regular season and undefeated so far in the 2024 playoffs.
However, as Lakers fans would know, it's wrong to write off a team with LeBron James in it. The King may no longer be the same impactful player he once was, but if there's one thing he knows, it's how to win in the playoffs. James has only lost one series in the first round of the NBA Playoffs throughout his 21-year career. And with him locked in, fans can expect the best to come from their superstar come the start of Game 5.