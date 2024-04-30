Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was forced to exit Game 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers midway through the first quarter after suffering a sprained left ankle:
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has checked out of the game and was leaning on a Nuggets staffer to keep weight off his leg as he limped back to the locker room.
The Nuggets guard was listed as questionable to return for Game 5 with the ankle sprain.
KCP did manage to return to the game several minutes later, but appeared to be laboring through the game and struggling with any quick cuts as the Lakers went on a 9-0 run against the Nuggets. Caldwell-Pope again exited to the Denver locker room with just over three minutes remaining in the first half. There is no word yet if he will be able to return to Game 5 for the Nuggets.
KCP managed to play 12 minutes in the first half for Denver. He went 0-4 from the floor, including missing both of his 3-point attempts. He had 0 points and a lone assist.
The Nuggets can ill afford an injury to Caldwell-Pope. Their other starting guard, Jamal Murray, was deemed questionable on the NBA's official injury report on Monday due to a left calf strain. It can be recalled that Murray appeared to hurt his leg in the fourth quarter of Game 4, though, he was still able to finish the contest with 22 points, six rebounds, and five assists.
Murray did end up being able to start for the Nuggets but, with both of their starting guards now banged up, will be hoping to close out this series sooner rather than later in order to get some rest and recovery time in.
For the Lakers, LeBron James and Anthony Davis were both listed as probable headed into Game 5. LeBron is dealing with a sore left ankle, while Davis has an ankle sprain of his own. Both players started for Los Angeles.
The Lakers, of course, are trying to mount an improbable comeback after being down 3-0 in the series. Los Angeles managed to win Game 4 against the Nuggets at The Crypt but are now locked in a battle at altitude back in Denver. The Lakers have actually spent approximately 75 percent of this series holding the lead, but Denver has managed to rally late over and over.