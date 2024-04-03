Although it's a safe bet for Cleveland when Cavaliers stars Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell run the offense individually or together, it isn't a surefire thing — especially in the playoffs. When last season came to an unexpected end at the hands of the New York Knicks, the Cavs knew they had to be less predictable on offense.
To become less static and more dynamic, Cleveland had to get everyone on the floor involved on offense — even their bigs. In theory, embracing a socialistic basketball approach to break down opposing defenses by constantly sharing the means of offensive success seems perfect.
But, in execution, it has been hard for the Cavs to realize the vision of how often injuries impact things. In Cleveland's latest 129-113 road win over the Utah Jazz, though, the idea of the Cavs being dynamic on offense was taking full form.
Cavs' offensive attack had Jazz singing the blues
With Donovan Mitchell sidelined against the Jazz due to his bothersome knee, Darius Garland was tasked with the lion's share of playmaking responsibilities. Knowing Garland would only be supported by Caris LeVert to open the game up, Utah dialed in on Garland, aggressively sending an extra defender toward him.
This aggressive defensive focus was smart on the Jazz's part considering how the pick-and-roll is the Cavs' bread and butter on offense, with this blitzing scheme negating it. But with the central focus of being dynamic offensively serving as a core theme this season for Cleveland, Utah blitzing forced the Cavs to show off their new capabilities.
“We have enough talent on this team that if we just make the simple play then defenses are going to have to make tough choices,” said head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. “They came out and they were ‘hotting’ us or ‘trapping’ us in the pick-and-roll, so the play was to get it to the big and let the big do his thing. Our bigs are elite when they catch the ball in the pocket and are capable of making all the plays.”
Bickerstaff has shared all season long the team's desire for Garland, Mitchell, LeVert or whoever else is on the floor to get rid of the ball when blitzed and trust a teammate to make the next right play. Thanks in large part to the team's dynamic bigs in Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, the primary recipients whenever opposing defenses overcommit, Cleveland was able to execute this dynamic vision to perfection against Utah.
“We have to learn how defenses are going to play us and adjust,” said Mobley postgame. “This game I feel like we did a good job of recognizing that and creating our own advantage on offense from there. We were hitting the pocket and playing out of there. Once we hit the pocket, it’s advantage basketball. We were making the right plays and guys were knocking shots down. We have enough firepower to create opportunities for ourselves and others to score as well.”
Overall, the Cavs had 38 assists on 46 made field goal attempts, which is clearly indicative of constant ball movement. Cleveland shot 54.1% from the field and 41% from beyond the arc. While the Jazz held Garland to eight points on 2-of-6 shooting, Utah's over-commitment to defending the head of the snake allowed five other Cleveland players to score in double digits, showing that the Cavs are more of a hydra on offense.
“We were sharing the ball,” LeVert said postgame. “We’re lucky to have bigs who can pass, make plays, throw lobs, make bounce-passes, skip-ahead passes. It puts teams in conundrums when, obviously, they want to trap Darius and Donovan and get the ball out of their hands. But when there are bigs who can make plays and shooters on the other side, it becomes tough on them.”
Last season, the Cavs had no answers for the test the Knicks threw at them during the playoffs by constantly blitzing Mitchell and Garland. But, clearly, Cleveland took notes and began to understand the assignment, making it a part of their new offensive scheme.
Sure, the Jazz aren't the best defensive team in the league, but for the Cavs to get on-court chances to practice this identity whenever they can is invaluable, no matter the quality of the opponent. That's why, come playoff time, Cleveland might be a little more dynamic compared to their last time out in the postseason, which is a welcome sight for a team with plans to go far into the playoffs this year.