Os Celestes host Los Rojillos for a La Liga battle! It’s time to check our La Liga odds series, starring our Celta Vigo-Osasuna prediction, pick, and how to watch guide!

The Sky Blues will be playing its 100th season in club existence and their 12th straight season in Spain's top flight. O Celtiña joins La Liga and Copa del Rey this season.

The Little Reds ended as seventh-placers in La Liga last season, along with a runner-up medal in the Copa del Rey. Aside from those two tourneys, the Gorritxoak will also join the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Here are the Celta Vigo-Osasuna soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

La Liga Odds: Celta Vigo-Osasuna Odds

RC Celta de Vigo: +105

CA Osasuna: +280

Draw: +220

Over 2.5 Goals: +128

Under 2.5 Goals: -156

How to Watch Celta Vigo vs. Osasuna

TV: ESPN Deportes

Stream: fuboTV, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream

Time: 11 AM ET / 8 AM PT

Why Celta Vigo Can Beat Osasuna

Celta Vigo narrowly avoided relegation last season, and their 13th place finish may be misleading as they were in a precarious position heading into the final stretch of the campaign. They struggled to find their best form in recent months, but will try to have a good start this season.

However, they enter this fixture with confidence after comfortably defeating Compostela 3-0 in their previous game. The Sky Blues also enjoyed a good pre-season, winning over Al-Nassr (5-0), Lyon (1-0), and Wolfsburg (1-0) with the sole defeat coming from Benfica (2-0).

In their recent matchups against Osasuna, Celta Vigo has had the upper hand, winning 12 out of the last 26 matches between the two teams, while Osasuna has secured seven victories.

While Celta Vigo boasts excellent players in their squad, they have often fallen short of meeting expectations in the top flight. Both teams have their own issues to address, which could result in a draw in this match.

The lack of consistency under Eduardo Coudet and Carlos Carvalhal prompted the club's decision to bring in a fresh face at the helm. Under the guidance of new manager Rafa Benítez, Celta Vigo has made some notable signings this summer, including Carl Starfelt, Carles Pérez, Jonathan Bamba, and Manu Sánchez. These players could feature in the starting lineup against Osasuna. Benítez has managed to retain the highly sought-after young talent Gabri Veiga, who could play a crucial role in midfield.

However, there are reports of Napoli preparing a bid that could trigger Veiga's €40 million release clause. If Veiga departs, 22-year-old Carlos Dotor, who joined from Real Madrid, may be relied upon more heavily. The positive news for Benítez is that talented Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga remains with the team despite numerous transfer rumors swirling around him.

Celta Vigo still has goalkeeper Agustín Marchesín sidelined with an ACL injury, but they have few other injury concerns. Augusto Solari, Hugo Mallo, Denis Suárez, and Orbelín Pineda are the notable exits from the club.

Why Osasuna Can Beat Celta Vigo

Osasuna had an impressive seventh-place finish in the La Liga standings last season and have continued to perform well over the past year.

In their previous match, they secured a narrow 2-1 victory over Burgos, and they will be aiming for a similar result in this upcoming match. Prior to that game, they lost 2-3 to Alaves and 2-1 to Toulose. Fixtures over Bordeaux (0-1), Real Sociedad (1-3), Huesca (1-0), and Osasuna B (0-6) were productive and could serve as momentum heading into a busy season.

Osasuna has consistently exceeded expectations and has a strong squad at their disposal. While they have faced challenges on the road in La Liga, they will be determined to make amends and put on a strong performance this weekend. Under the guidance of esteemed coach Jagoba Arrasate, Osasuna qualified for the UEFA Conference League last season and reached the Copa del Rey final, marking one of the best seasons in their 103-year history. Arrasate has managed to retain most of his key players from the impressive previous campaign.

The team has made some notable signings, including midfielder José Arnaiz from Leganes, centre-back Alejandro Catena from Rayo Vallecano, and loanee Johan Mojica, an attacking left-back from Villarreal. Catena is fit and ready to start, while Mojica could feature in the starting XI on Sunday. With the exception of Darko Brasanac, who is out until at least December, Osasuna begins the season with a fully fit squad.

Final Celta Vigo-Osasuna Prediction & Pick

Celta Vigo will definitely assert homecourt dominance, but Osasuna's rise in La Liga could see them get this win even in unfamiliar territory.

Final Celta Vigo-Osasuna Prediction & Pick: Osasuna (+280), Over 2.5 goals (+128)