The FIFA 23 Team of the Season released the footballers who made it to the Team of the Season line-up for Spain's La Liga Santander.

Clubs, gamers, and analysts have put in their vote for the La Liga Team of the Season 2022/23, in partnership with EA Sports, finalizing a squad of 18 footballers in the Spanish domestic league.

The FIFA 23 Team Of The Season LaLiga also known as TOTS- La Liga was released on May 19, 2023 and includes 18 players with prices ranging from 36,000 to 3,500,000 on Playstation and XBOX. PC prices are ranging from 29,500 to 2,450,000.

The total squad price is 12,785,750 on Playstation and XBOX and 9,584,250 on PC. The Team Of The Season LaLiga includes one goalkeeper, six defenders, seven midfielders, one winger, and three forwards.

The lowest rated player in the squad has a rating of 90 and the highest rated player is 97.

The trio of Karim Benzema and Luka Modric from Real Madrid and Robert Lewandowski from FC Barcelona notched the highest rating among other players in the Spanish league. Benzema, who was the recent awardee of the Ballon d'Or, had 19 goals and two hat-tricks to finish second in goalscoring. Lewandowski enjoyed a wonderful season in his first stint in Spain since leaving the Bundesliga, ending as the leading goalscorer with 23 goals, as well as seven assists and a Player of the Month award in October. Modric also had a decent season, getting four goals, three assists, and 1447 attempted passes.

The Final Squad – Official 2023 La Liga Team of the Season

Goalkeeper

GK: Marc-André ter Stegen, Barcelona – 94

Defenders

RB: Nahuel Molina, Atlético Madrid- 92

CB: Jules Koundé, Barcelona – 93

CB: Éder Militão, Real Madrid – 95

CB: David García, Osasuna – 90

LB: Alejandro Balde, Barcelona – 93

LB: Javi Galan, Celta Vigo – 92

Midfielders

CM: Gabri Veiga, Celta Vigo – 92

CM: Federico Valverde, Real Madrid – 93

CM: Mikel Merino, Real Sociedad – 93

CM: Pedri, Barcelona – 95

CM: Luka Modrić, Real Madrid – 97

CAM: Nabil Fekir, Real Betis – 91

RM: Marcos Llorente, Atletico Madrid – 93

Forwards