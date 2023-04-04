Athletic Club Bilbao and CA Osasuna meet in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals! Catch the Copa del Rey odds series here, featuring our Athletic-Osasuna prediction and pick.

Athletic Bilbao will be trying to overtake the 1-0 advantage of today’s visitors in the first leg of the semis last month. Athletic have been unbeaten in the last two games in La Liga, winning 3-1 over Real Valladolid and getting a goalless draw with Getafe.

Osasuna’s Abdessamad Ezzalzouli provided the lone goal of the first leg of the semifinals, off of an assist from Moi Gomez. The Gorritxoak is eager to proceed to the Copa del Rey finals but they need to regain their form, as their recent outing to Mallorca ended in a 0-0 deadlock.

Here are the Athletic-Osasuna soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Copa del Rey Odds: Fulham-Osasuna Odds

Athletic Club Bilbao: -185

CA Osasuna: +500

Draw: +260

Over 2.5 Goals: +118

Under 2.5 Goals: -166

How to Watch Athletic vs. Osasuna

TV: DAZN, ESPN Deportes

Stream: DirecTV Stream, ESPN+, fuboTV

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Athletic Can Beat Osasuna

A goal from Abdessamad Ezzalzouli in the first leg of this Copa del Rey last-four clash means Athletic Bilbao trail 1-0 and have to give their all. Bilbao seeks to reach the final for the third time in four seasons.

Goals have been a real problem of late for Athletic, with Ernesto Valverde’s side failing to score in four of their last five outings, including a goalless draw against Getafe at the weekend. In that match, Athletic Bilbao managed 64% possession and 17 attempts on goal with just three on target. Moreover, just two of the last seven at San Mames contain more than two strikes.

Athletic Bilbao head into the encounter with a very poor run of results which does not give the team a great deal of confidence. However, the growing deficit to the European spots in the La Liga table will be a big motivation to concentrate on the cup competition. The Basques have defeated Valencia, Espanyol, CD Eldense, Sestao River, and UD Alzira in this tourney.

For Athletic Bilbao gaffer Ernesto Valverde, the likes of Ander Herrera, Inigo Lekue, and Jon Morcillo are the injury worries. Valverde shuffled his pack in the league last time out, but there will be recalls for Nico Williams, Mikel Vesga, Oihan Sancet, and Inigo Martinez in this match. Sancet leads the team with eight goals in La Liga while Oscar de Marcos tops the squad with five assists.

Iker Muniain should keep his position in the XI, while Inaki Williams could start through the middle, with Gorka Guruzeta and Alex Berenguer potentially dropping down to the bench.

Why Osasuna Can Beat Athletic

Osasuna has something to hold on to in the second leg, as the solitary advantage in terms of aggregate can prove to be quite handy. Osasuna will be keen to avoid an early goal, as it would significantly boost the chances of reaching the final. Los Rojillos will just be reaching the Copa del Rey final for just the second time in their history, having finished as runners-up to Real Betis in the 2004-2005 season.

They will surely be looking to keep the game tight and frustrate their opposition, as they have done in several games recently by keeping clean sheets in three of their last five outings. That stretch of games includes their win over the visitors as well as goalless deadlocks with Mallorca and Real Valladolid over the last six weeks. In their most recent game against Mallorca, Osasuna had 58% possession and 11 shots on goal with two on target.

Jagoba Arrasate will be hoping for more of the same from his team, who have conceded only 13 times in their 14 away league games, while only one of their last 17 fixtures has contained three or more strikes. In terms of offensive production, Chimy Avila leads the team with seven goals in La Liga while Moi Gomez has three assists. Aimar Oroz has four goal involvements for the Gorritxoak.

Osasuna has an almost completely injury-free squad available for selection. Darko Brasanac is available again after serving a suspension in the league last time out, but Ezequiel Avila and Ruben Pena remain on the sidelines through injury. David Garcia will be back in the middle of the away team’s defense after being rested against Mallorca, while there will also be recalls for Moi Gomez, Ezzalzouli, and Jon Moncayola. Arrasate has a big decision to make when it comes to the spot on the right of his front three, and Ruben Garcia could just about get the nod in that area of the field.

Final Athletic-Osasuna Prediction & Pick

Athletic Club seeks to impose its historic edge over Osasuna in its home court. With an 11-6-3 record in the last 20 matchups, Bilbao will try to overshoot Osasuna and get this much-needed win in the Copa del Rey.

Final Athletic-Osasuna Prediction & Pick: Athletic Club Bilbao (-185)