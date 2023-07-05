Is there a more talked about name in the current summer transfer market than Gabri Veiga? The Celta Vigo midfielder appears to be on the lips of every top European club at the moment. After Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) have also entered the race to sign him.

Chelsea are considering Veiga as a replacement for Mason Mount, who has left for Manchester United. The Celta Vigo midfielder has emerged as one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe and has a £34m release clause in his contract. However, according to Daily Mail, PSG are looking to revamp their midfield with the signature of Veiga. The Spaniard scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 36 La Liga games last season.

As the Ligue 1 giants are yet to trigger Veiga’s release clause, other European clubs could come into the picture. Alongside Mount, Chelsea have also lost N’Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus Cheek, and Mateo Kovacic. However, their priority, for now, is Brighton midfielder Moisés Caicedo. The Blues are also set to confirm the exits of Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic, respectively.

On the other hand, PSG have confirmed the departure of World Cup winner Lionel Messi. Moreover, there are reports linking Georginio Wijnaldum and Marco Verrati away from the club. Although they had the attacking trio of Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar last season, it wasn’t enough to land them a Champions League title. Now, they have understood that they must improve their midfield to go deep in Europe, and Veiga could be essential to their revamp.