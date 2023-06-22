Spanish manager Rafael Benitez is set to become the new Celta Vigo manager. The Spaniard has reportedly turned down offers from Saudia Arabia to return to his home country.

The 63-year-old has taken several managerial jobs in Spain and England, including Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Liverpool. Benitez has not been seen on the touchline since getting sacked by Everton in January 2022. However, it seems like he has found a new home in Spain.

According to the reports from the Athletic, Benitez is eager to return to football management, and Celta Vigo have approached him. A few minor details are left to be finalized before the 63-year-old is installed as the new manager at Balaidos next season. This appointment will diffuse all the rumors linking to moves to West Ham United, Leeds United, and Leicester City.

Celta Vigo finished 13th in the 2022/23 La Liga season. The Spanish side have been looking for a new manager since Carlos Carvalhal left his position via mutual consent. According to the reports from the AS, Celta Vigo president Carlos Mourino said he is not in a hurry to find a new manager. However, he mentioned that the next appointment would be well-established.

Mourino added: “This week, we should finalize the signing of that coach, but I wouldn’t mind waiting two days if the one we want comes.”

Benitez has a wealth of experience as a manager in La Liga. The Spaniard has won La Liga titles with Valencia in 2002 and 2004. However, he would like to erase the bad memories of his time at Real Madrid in 2015, which lasted only six months.