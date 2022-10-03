Blake Griffin reveals what shocked him about the Celtics

Blake Griffin is officially a member of the Boston Celtics, and he had a lot to say about the team during his introductory press conference.

Outside of the standard praise for the organization and the promises to work hard for a championship, the former Brooklyn Nets forward mentioned something that surprised him about the Celtics in his presser. According to Griffin, the Cs locker room stood out to him in ways other locker rooms haven’t:

Blake Griffin said he’s been taken aback by “the amount of maturity and welcomingness” (he admitted that isn’t a word) that he’s found within Boston’s locker room since his arrival yesterday. He said that isn’t something he’s used to finding in the league. — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) October 3, 2022

While the Celtics have a relatively young squad, it’s clear that their chemistry and playoff experience aged them into a mature unit. To hear this from Blake Griffin, once a complete outsider from the organization, is a good sign across the board.

Griffin didn’t stop there though, as he specifically named the Celtics’ practice habits as a factor that set them apart from other teams he’s been on:

“It’s a different atmosphere than I’m sort of used to, in a good way. Practice was focused, very encouraging, and helpful. You don’t take that for granted because it’s not always the case everywhere you go,” Griffin shared.

With new interim coach Joe Mazzulla running the show, this is great news to hear. Despite the replacement of head coach Ime Udoka being just as surprising as it was scandalous, it seems like the Celtics are still in order after the chaos.

The six-time All-Star might even be taking a shot at his former teams with that comment. The fact that he isn’t accustomed to a focused practice atmosphere could be as much of a compliment to the Celtics as it is a diss at the Nets.

Although Griffin may be referring to his practices with the Los Angeles Clippers or even the Detroit Pistons, he’s recently coming off a two-year stint with Brooklyn that was teeming with dysfunction. After all the drama between Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden–who’s uncoincidentally no longer a Net–the Celtics can provide Griffin with a more cohesive locker room.

Sneak diss or not, Griffin sounds ready for his new opportunity with the Celtics. He even addressed some of his questions with his typical sense of humor:

Blake Griffin says he’ll be there for Al Horford if he needs a break since “Al’s been in the league for 40 years now.” — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) October 3, 2022

Jokes aside, Blake Griffin will not only have to fill in for the aging Al Horford, but also the recently injured Robert Williams III. He certainly has his work cut out for him and hopefully he’ll be able to rise to the challenge once the 2022-23 NBA season begins.