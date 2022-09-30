Celtics dealing with yet another frontcourt injury amid Blake Griffin signing

Boston Celtics big man Luke Kornet will miss 1-2 weeks with a sprained ankle, per Jared Weiss. The news comes amid the Celtics signing Blake Griffin.

Boston has been in the market for post-depth given Robert Williams’ injury concerns. The post was problematic at times last year as well, even with veteran Al Horford playing well. The Luke Kornet injury ultimately won’t make or break the Celtics. And he is expected to return ahead of the season opener. Nevertheless, Kornet is a veteran presence with some potential.

Kornet has been in the NBA since 2017. He averaged 7 points through his first two years in the league with the New York Knicks. He added right around 1 block per contest. At 7’2, Kornet’s immense length and height makes him a valuable weapon. However, he’s only played in parts of three total games over the past two years. But with Boston’s health issues, Kornet could find more playing time with the Celtics this season.

For now, he will focus on getting healthy himself.

The Celtics-Blake Griffin signing makes sense without question. Griffin obviously is not the player he once was, but he is still a formidable role player. Griffin averaged right around 6.5 points per contest in Brooklyn with the Nets last year. He isn’t much of a shot-blocker, but he was able to gobble up 4 rebounds per game in limited action.

The Celtics believe Griffin can play an important depth role this year. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see how Kornet fits on the roster upon his eventual injury return.