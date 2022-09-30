Celtics make Blake Griffin addition following Robert Williams’ injury woes

The Boston Celtics franchise has been in a bit of a pickle as of late. Nonetheless, they remain as one of the best teams in the NBA following a surprise run to the 2022 NBA Finals. But following the latest injury to Robert Williams III, reinforcements are needed. And help is coming in the form of six-time All-Star Blake Griffin.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics are signing Griffin to a fully guaranteed one-year deal.

Free agent Blake Griffin has agreed to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 30, 2022

Blake Griffin, who saw his role get yanked around with the Brooklyn Nets last season, averaged 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 56 games (24 starts) last year. While his best days are behind him, he can still be a solid contributor off the bench as a high-IQ player who can make life easier for Jayson Tatum and company.

The 33-year old Griffin showed that he still has something left in the tank after impressing Nets fans with his hustle and energy in limited postseason minutes during the sweep they suffered against the Celtics. However, he will not impact the game like Robert Williams does, that’s for sure, with Williams being one of the best shot blockers and finishers in the entire league.

Signing Griffin doesn’t come without any risks for the Celtics. During the tail-end of his stint with the Detroit Pistons, he was ravaged by injuries to his lower body, forcing him to miss 64 games during the 2019-20 season. Griffin’s athleticism has certainly been sapped by his various knee injuries, as he hasn’t returned to his previous All-Star level since.

Nevertheless, Blake Griffin can certainly do a job with Williams and Danilo Gallinari’s absences gutting the Celtics’ frontcourt depth. His court vision and unselfishness will still make him a seamless fit alongside the ball-dominant games of Tatum and Jaylen Brown. If his outside shooting returns to his career levels (32.7% from beyond the arc), then it would be the cherry on top of the little things he does well on the court.