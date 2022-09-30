3 ways Blake Griffin will help Celtics after Robert Williams, Danilo Gallinari injuries

The Boston Celtics finally brought in a veteran forward with an All-Star past ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, but it’s not the player many expected. Boston just signed 6-time All-Star Blake Griffin to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal. The 33-year-old was formerly a free agent coming off a two-year stint with the Brooklyn Nets.

If Celtics center Robert Williams and new Boston signee Danilo Gallinari weren’t injured this offseason, this move likely wouldn’t have happened. However, with Williams out for eight to 12 weeks and Gallinari sidelined for the season, the C’s had to add some big depth immediately.

Griffin is undoubtedly past his prime and also has an injury history to boot, yet right now, he should serve as a boon for Boston.

3 ways Blake Griffin will help Celtics

3. He meets an immediate need

With Timelord out for a good chunk of time, the big-men depth chart does not look pretty for Boston. Veteran Al Horford has the most experience by far, but it could be a tall order for him to face a significant minute increase in his 16th year in the league.

Other potential bigs, such as Luke Kornet or Luka Samanic, have not proven themselves in the league yet, so looking to them to fill in for Williams would be a tough ask. And just this week Kornet was diagnosed with an ankle sprain, making Griffin even more crucial to the Celtics’ frontcourt.

Celtics center Luke Kornet suffered an ankle sprain in practice this week and will miss one-to-two weeks, sources tell me and @ShamsCharania. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) September 30, 2022

While Griffin does not have the height or youth of Timelord, he at least has experience and is no stranger to playing time. His last year with Brooklyn was certainly one to forget, but overall he can still rebound and shoot at a decent clip.

Of course, he’s not the perfect option for Boston. However, he can provide temporary depth while Williams is out, and that’s something the Celtics desperately need.

2. He can help Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

Over the course of his 14-year career, Griffin has had the opportunity to play with a lot of stars. He’s been teammates with Chris Paul, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden just to name a few, so he knows how to work alongside top-tier NBA talent.

During his time with the Nets, Griffin became accustomed to not being an offensive focal point, as Irving, Harden, and Durant were running the show. In Boston, with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown having the keys to the offense, Griffin will have to perform similarly.

In 2020, Griffin put up 10 points per game along with 4.1 rebounds. These aren’t game-breaking numbers, yet it shows what he can do coming off the bench for a talented team. If he can play like that in Beantown, the Celtics should benefit.

The C’s could always use more bench scoring and Griffin could perhaps shoulder some offensive duties and make things a little easier for Boston’s starters. Getting a dozen-or-so points per game from the former Rookie of the Year could help prevent long-term fatigue in the starting lineup — which was a huge issue for the Celtics last year down the stretch.

1. He can hold his own at center if need be

Is Griffin destined for an All-Defensive Team nod this season? Let’s be real, probably not. Yet, he can defend the five and at 6-foot-9, 250 pounds, he has enough size to not get bullied in the post. Additionally, he can take a charge with the very best of them. Intentionally or not, that seems to be a running theme with the Celtics ahead of the new season:

NBA Charge Leaders in 2021-22: #1 Blake Griffin – 26

#3 Derrick White – 25

#11 Marcus Smart – 16 I see you Brad — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) September 30, 2022

Although he’s no defensive stalwart, Griffin can get the job done for the time being.

Six or seven years ago, this signing would’ve meant a lot more for the Celtics. In their time of injury though, he should be able to meet Boston’s needs temporarily. At this point so late in the offseason, that’s all one can really ask for.