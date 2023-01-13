Jayson Tatum supposedly had his new JT1 signature sneaker leaked on Thursday, but the Boston Celtics superstar confirmed those weren’t the real shoe after getting absolutely blasted on social media.

The leaked image polarized fans online, with basketball fans roasting the plain look and color scheme. But Tatum cleared up the rumors ahead of Thursday night’s win over the Brooklyn Nets, assuring fans the real sneakers would look much different.

“Truthfully, that’s not the real picture,” Tatum said, per masslive.com. “I seen the not-real version come out today and the kid in me wanted to post the real picture. But I’m excited. I’m going to be wearing them very, very soon. But that’s not exactly how they look. But I’m excited. It’s been a long time coming.”

Tatum said he couldn’t yet reveal the actual picture of his sneakers, but they will be formally released in the upcoming days. Online critics were not a fan of the shoe, but based on Tatum’s comments, it appears the shoe will look quite different than the iteration leaked on Thursday.

The 24-year-old All-Star is the latest young superstar to own a signature sneaker, following in the footsteps of other elite talents including Luka Doncic and Ja Morant. With endorsement deals aplenty for Tatum, it only made sense that a sneaker would follow.

Tatum says he plans to debut the JT1 shoes on court in the next couple of weeks. He signed with Jordan Brand in 2019, and is often seen wearing the latest Jordan models in-game.

The JT1 are widely anticipated, and most basketball fans will agree, as long as they don’t look anything like the leaded sneaker, it will be a win for the Celtics star.

Jayson Tatum led Boston to a 109-98 win on Thursday night in New York, scoring a team-high 20 points, grabbing a team-high 11 boards, and adding five assists and a block.