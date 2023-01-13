The narrative about Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown not being able to co-exist alongside each other has pretty much died a natural death. The fact that the Boston Celtics have been one of the best teams in the NBA over the past few years definitely has a lot to do with this.

However, there’s also no denying that both stars have done their part in killing this stigma. Both Tatum and Brown are well aware of the whispers surrounding their partnership, with previous rumors even circulating about Boston potentially trading away Brown to free Tatum up.

All that talk now seems like a thing of the past. If you ask Celtics forward Grant Williams, he knows that this was no coincidence. He credits Tatum and Brown for the hard work they’ve put in over the years:

“They’re really learning,” Williams said pregame (h/t Gio Rivera of NESN). “… They do a great job of making sure they’re efficient in every action and everything they do. They both shoot the ball and are able to score it. They’re just looking both right on to be great players this year and thankful to just be a part of this team because we’re having some success because not only their efforts but the teams.

“As talented as they are, they’re both working continuously hard to not only get better at the game themselves and the talent that they display but also how they see it. And it comes to them. The game gets slower for them day by day and they’re doing a phenomenal job of continuing to keep a grit and grind mentality to realize that not only are they having success but if you wanna be the best that you can be, you have to continue to improve.”

I see no lies here. Tatum and Brown are not only two of the most talented stars in the NBA today. They also happen to be a couple of the most hard-working studs you can ever come across. Clearly, they are reaping the rewards of their effort on the basketball court.

At the end of the day, however, the Celtics still haven’t won the ultimate prize. They’ve been hovering around for several years now, but they still haven’t gotten their hands on the chip. At this point, it’s hard not to wonder how long the front office will keep banging on the Tatum-Brown drum before they finally say that enough is enough.