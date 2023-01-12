There has been a lot of anticipation surrounding Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum‘s first-ever signature shoe with Jordan Brand. Sneakerheads got their wish on Thursday after a photo of the unreleased sneaker supposedly leaked online. The fans weren’t exactly very fond of the design, though, and they made sure to let their true feelings known.

For starters, here’s the leaked photo of Tatum’s new kicks, the Jordan JT1, which is set to debut sometime in 2023:

While there are a few impressive elements of the design, the majority of fans felt that this pair was not exactly up to par with the esteemed Jordan Brand:

These will be at Walmart and Ross in 2 weeks — Ballsack Sports (@BallsackSports) January 12, 2023

Payless exclusive — Jeffrey Fermin | Based in Miami 🌴 (@JeffFermin) January 12, 2023

Jordan designers: pic.twitter.com/8bYYxGAAOL — ja one and only goat (@GoatMan71331966) January 12, 2023

There’s a lot more where that came from as the mean streets of Twitter showed absolutely no mercy to Tatum’s new signature shoe. At this point, it’s safe to say that the fans don’t appreciate the effort the designers put into the Celtics star’s debut sneakers — or perhaps, the lack thereof.

No release date has been announced yet, which means that Jordan Brand still has time to backtrack on this design if they want to. It would be in their best interest to listen to the feedback from the fans, though, because based on this initial round of scathing criticism, this pair probably won’t do very well on the market once it drops.

Jayson Tatum has firmly established himself as one of the top superstars in the NBA today. This man absolutely deserves his own signature shoe line. However, it’s hard not to say that he deserves much better than what Jordan Brand has in store for him.