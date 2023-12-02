Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce tried his hand at photography during the Celtics' game against the Sixers on Friday.

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics have gotten off to a strong start to the 2023-24 NBA season. The Celtics sat with an NBA-best record of 14-4 heading into Friday evening's tilt against their second round playoff opponents from a season ago, the Philadelphia 76ers, and Tatum has so far looked the part of the MVP candidate that many expected him to be this season.

One person who's loved what he's seen from Tatum and the Celtics so far this year is none other than franchise legend Paul Pierce, who was in attendance for the Sixers game on Friday night. Making the appearance a bit comedic was the fact that Pierce appeared to be photographing the game, sitting alongside the other photographers on the baseline of the TD Garden court and showing off the images he captured to some new friends down there.

Paul Pierce in attendance at the Celtics vs. Sixers game… as a NBA photographer 😅pic.twitter.com/NYPRKK1xek — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 2, 2023

The moment recalled memories of when MLB legend Ken Griffey Jr was seen photographing a World Series between the Texans Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks game earlier this year.

By all accounts, Paul Pierce has kept strong ties with the Celtics, the franchise with whom he made several NBA All-Star appearances and won a championship in 2008. With that being the case, Pierce has to be thrilled with the way the Celtics have begun this season, wasting no time in integrating new faces Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday to supplement the star duo of Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

After the Sixers game, the next time the Celtics take the court will be against the Indiana Pacers on December 4 as part of the In-Season Tournament.