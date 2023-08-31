Apparently, the “Lionel Messi” effect hasn’t only inspired Inter Miami, but it has also made fans out of legendary athletes. Count Hall of Fame Seattle Mariners outfielder Ken Griffey, Jr. as one of them.

Television cameras captured Griffey dressed as a photographer and snapping pictures of Messi during a game against Nashville SC on Wednesday. Griffey wore his traditional backward cap while he was on the job.

Ken Griffey Jr. is snapping pictures of Lionel Messi at the Inter-Miami game 📸 🔥pic.twitter.com/7jqXUfDAQN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 31, 2023

Lionel Messi has made a seamless transition into MLS soccer after spending the first 20 years of his senior career in Europe. The 36-year-old seven-time Ballon d’Or (“Golden Ball”) winner has turned Inter Miami’s fortunes around since he first played for them on July 21. The club had a 5-0-2 record in Leagues Cup play.

Inter Miami eventually won its first-ever trophy after they beat Nashville SC on penalties in the Leagues Cup final on August 19. The victory also paved the way for Lionel Messi’s all-time record of 44 career trophies. On the other hand, Inter Miami has had a 1-0-1 in MLS play with Messi in the lineup.

It isn’t just Ken Griffey, Jr. who has been fascinated with Lionel Messi. A recent study revealed MLS has become more popular than the English Premier League since Messi started playing for Inter Miami late last month.

That’s saying a lot considering the English Premier League is the measuring stick of global soccer leagues. It’s hard to fathom Inter Miami having more viewers than, say, Manchester United or Liverpool, but that has been the trend thanks to Messi.

As for Ken Griffey, Jr., he’s enjoying his retirement years not only as a photographer but also as a fan of Lionel Messi.