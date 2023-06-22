The Boston Celtics are reportedly on the cusp of acquiring Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards in a three-team blockbuster trade that also involves the Los Angeles Clippers. In the deal, Boston will send point guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Clippers, while Washington will receive Marcus Morris, the No. 30 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and more draft compensation. Porzingis will need to exercise his $36 million player option for the deal to go through.

With the deal almost official, the Celtics add a former All-Star who just had arguably the best year of his career during the 2022-23 season. In a relatively healthy 65-game campaign, Porzingis averaged a career-best 23.2 points to go with 8.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks. He also shot a career-best 49.8 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from beyond the arc.

The trade nets Boston another big man. However, they lose their steady floor general off the bench in Malcolm Brogdon, who won the 2022-23 Sixth Man of the Year. By losing Brogdon, the Celtics may need to find another guard who can handle the ball and create plays to ease the offensive and playmaking load off Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Boston might need to focus on acquiring a guard. With that, here is the next trade the Celtics must make after acquiring Kristaps Porizingis.

Boston Celtics receive: Cole Anthony

Orlando Magic receive: Robert Williams

Cole Anthony may reportedly be on the move depending on what the Orlando Magic do at draft. Reports claim that the Magic may consider parting ways with either Anthony or Jalen Suggs if they draft a point guard on Thursday. If Orlando does go that route, the Celtics should really consider trading for the former UNC standout.

In exchange, Boston would have to send Robert Williams to the Magic. The Celtics' top-rated defense could take a massive hit with trading away Williams. But given that they are willing to absorb Porzingis' massive contract next season, it's clear that Boston is going to give him a featured role. That leaves Williams as potentially the odd man out. They might as well flip him for an asset they can use. Not to mention, Williams is also injury-prone, so he might not be that big of a loss considering he misses a lot of time.

With Anthony, they get a guard who has thrived both as a starter and reserve in his short time in the NBA. He started in all of his 65 appearances during the 2021-22 season, where he averaged 16.3 points and 5.7 assists. As the sixth man last season, he averaged 13.0 points and 3.9 assists while shooting a career-best 45.4 percent from the field. But then again, these are all empty numbers on a bad team like the Magic.

Cole Anthony, who just turned 23 years old over a month ago, would be a good target as he is young and could still potentially become a core piece for this young Celtics squad. This opportunity with the Celtics would be terrific for Anthony's development. The 6-foot-2 guard will be thrusted as the offensive spark plug off the bench for the Celtics. He will get a chance to log important minutes and grow by playing a meaningful role as the primary second unit playmaker on a championship contender.