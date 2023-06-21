The Orlando Magic are stacked with guards entering the NBA Draft. They have former Gonzaga standout Jalen Suggs, 2017 first-overall pick Markelle Fultz, and Cole Anthony. They do have a strategy entering the 22nd of June. Although, it could see one of these guards part ways with the Magic as they try to get Anthony Black.

A guard could be the draft decision for the Orlando Magic as the NBA Draft nears. The team has shown a lot of signs that they may either draft Anthony Black or Ausar Thompson. Despite John Hammond having a great relationship with Cole Anthony, he will become extension eligible in the upcoming season. The Magic may be unwilling to pay him that much which is why they are exploring trade options.

Anthony Black said that he may be their sixth pick in the NBA Draft in a statement, via Jake Fisher of Yahoo Sports.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“They didn’t tell me that but that’s what I figured they’d do if they picked me,” Anthony Black said with much hope that he gets picked sixth overall on June 22nd.

Even draft prospects in the guard position hesitated to join any of the training camps for the Orlando Magic. Anthony Black and his camp saw a logjam in their guard rotation because they have Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony, and Jalen Suggs. With Anthony Black's optimism, the Orlando Magic may just give up one of their old guards for a fresh set of legs.

The perfect fit for the Magic is still Cam Whitmore to fill their power-forward position. Only time will tell if they do proceed with their plans of drafting a guard.